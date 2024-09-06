Tata Car Discounts Sep 2024 – Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Punch, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors will be offering hefty discounts across range on both MY23 and MY24 models ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 1.20 lakh

Tata Motors is offering special discounts and benefits on its range of cars spanning 1st to 30th September 2024. These discounts are being offered both on MY23 and MY24 chassis and across models such as the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Punch, Harrier and Safari. These discounts are only on the ICE variants and not on their electric counterparts, the latter of which was offered at special prices in August 2024.

Tata Motors’ Discounts August 2024 – Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Punch

Starting with Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Punch MY24 variants, the discounts, which include cash discount, exchange offer and corporate benefits on the Tiago petrol and CNG is at a total of Rs 60,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. Tata Tigor petrol and CNG trims also receive a Rs 55,000 and Rs 50,000 total benefit while Altroz petrol and diesel trims are at a discount of Rs 50,000 going down to Rs 35,000 on the CNG variant. Tata Punch has lost its No 1 position in Aug 2024, and slipped to No 5. It comes in with a Rs 18,000 and Rs 15,000 total benefit on its petrol and CNG variants respectively.

The MY23 variants see higher total discounts which goes up to Rs 90,000 and 85,000 on the Tiago petrol and CNG trims respectively. The Tigor petrol and CNG receive Rs 85,000 worth of cash discounts, benefits and corporate rebates while the benefits on the Altroz petrol/diesel and CNG are at Rs 70,000 and 55,000. Buyers of the MY23 Punch can save upto Rs 18,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively on the petrol and CNG variants. Punch Pure and Pure Rhythm trims are not a part of this discount scheme.

The outgoing Nexon petrol and diesel trims come in with benefits of Rs 90,000 and Rs 75,000 respectively. However no corporate discount is being offered with these two models. Harrier and Safari diesel trims see the highest benefit going up to Rs 1,33,000 for its MY23 offerings.

Tata Motors Celebratory Discount – Harrier and Safari

Tata Harrier MT and AT is also at special celebratory discounts through the month of September 2024. These discounts vary according to trim levels with the Smart (O) coming in at a Rs 50,000 discount. It goes up to Rs 70,000 on the Pure, Pure (O) and Pure+. The Pure + S and Pure + S DK can be had at a discount of Rs 1,20,000 respectively.

Across the Harrier Adventure variants, the discount ranges from Rs 50,000 for the Adventure going up to Rs 1,20,000 on the top spec Adventure +, Adventure + DK and Adventure + A. Harrier Fearless variants are at a flat discount of Rs 50,000.

Breaking down the Celebratory Discounts offered on the Tata Safari MT/AT, these range from Rs 70,000 on the Smart (O) and upto Rs 90,000 on the Pure, Pure (O) and Pure +. The Pure + S and Pure + S DK are at a total of Rs 1,40,000 and Safari Adventure discount ranges from Rs 50,000 going up to Rs 1,20,000 on the top spec Adventure +, Adventure + DK and Adventure + A. Safari Accomplished variants are at a flat discount of Rs 50,000.