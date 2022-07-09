Tata Car Price Hike Jul 2022 – Punch, Tiago, Tigor, Altroz (New Vs Old)

Tata Motors has increased the prices of all the models across the range by up to Rs 15,000

Tata Motors is the third-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in India. Citing high input costs, Tata Motors has raised the prices of all its models. New prices are effective from today. There is no price protection on offer for customers who have already booked.

Tata Motors has transferred some of the input costs to the customer while absorbing it as much as possible. In the earlier post, we discussed the new prices of Nexon, Harrier and Safari. In this post, let’s take a look at prices of their small cars Punch, Tiago, Tigor and Altroz.

Tata Tiago Prices July 2022

Starting with the Tiago, an entry-level hatchback in Tata’s portfolio, it has 10 petrol variants and 5 CNG variants in its lineup. Variants like XE, XZ+ Dual-tone, XZA+ Dual-tone, XE CNG and XZ+ Dual-tone CNG only get Rs. 2,000 price hike. Whereas, rest of the variants get Rs. 5,000 price hike.

Before the price hike, Tata Tiago price used to start from Rs. 5,37,900 (ex-sh) for Base XE Petrol MT variant and went up to Rs. 7,79,900 (ex-sh) for top-spec XZ+ CNG Dual-tone. After price hikes, it now starts from Rs. 5,39,900 (ex-sh) for Base XE Petrol MT and goes up to Rs. 7,81,900 (ex-sh) for top-spec XZ+ CNG Dual-tone.

Tata Tigor Prices July 2022

Tigor is a compact sedan and the only sedan in Tata’s portfolio. It has 8 Petrol variants and 3 CNG variants in its lineup. Variants like XE, XZ+ Dual-tone, XZA+ Dual-tone, and XZ+ Dual-tone CNG only get Rs. 2,000 price hike. Whereas, rest of the variants get Rs. 5,000 price hike.

Before the price hike, Tata Tigor price used to start from Rs. 5,97,900 (ex-sh) for Base XE Petrol MT variant and went up to Rs. 8,56,900 (ex-sh) for top-spec XZ+ CNG Dual-tone. After price hikes, it now starts from Rs. 5,99,900 (ex-sh) for Base XE Petrol MT and goes up to Rs. 8,58,900 (ex-sh) for top-spec XZ+ CNG Dual-tone.

Tata Altroz Prices July 2022

Coming to the safest premium hatchback currently on sale in India, Altroz, it gets 2 petrol engine options and 1 diesel engine option. It has 9 NA petrol MT variants, 7 NA petrol AT variants, 5 turbo petrol MT variants and 9 diesel MT variants. All 5 turbo-petrol variants don’t get any price hike and hence will retain old prices. Variants like XT Petrol MT Dark Edition, XT Petrol AT Dark Edition, XZ+ Petrol AT Dark Edition also don’t get any price hikes.

Variants like XZ (O) Petrol MT and XZ (O) Petrol AT only get an increment of Rs. 2,000. All the other petrol variants get a flat Rs. 5,000 price hike. Coming to diesel variants, XT MT Dark Edition gets the lowest hike of Rs. 5,000, XZ (O) MT gets Rs. 7,000 price hike, base XE MT gets the highest price hike of Rs. 12,000. While the rest of the variants get a flat Rs. 10,000 price hike. Tata Altroz price now starts from Rs. 6,29,900 (ex-sh) for base XE petrol MT and goes up to Rs. 10,24,900 (ex-sh) for top-spec XZ+ MT Dark Edition.

Tata Punch Prices July 2022

Tata’s newest offering, Punch, gets 12 petrol MT variants and 10 AMT variants. Only ADV MT, ADV Rhythm MT, ADV AMT and ADV Rhythm AMT get a Rs. 5,000 price hike.

Whereas variants like Pure MT and Pure Rhythm MT get Rs. 10,000 increment. Rest of the variants don’t get any price hike at all. Tata Punch prices now start from Rs. 5,92,900 (ex-sh) for base Pure MT variant and go up to Rs. 9,48,900 (ex-sh) for Kaziranga Edition iRA variant.