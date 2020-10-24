Tata Car Production 40 Lakh Milestone – Nano, Indica, Safari To Nexon, Harrier

Tata Motors passenger car segment achieves a new record milestone today

To date, Tata Motors has produced 4 million passenger vehicles in India. And in taking a cue from Avengers Endgame’s ‘I love you 3,000’, are now running the ‘We Love You 4 Million’ campaign. The messaging is for the manufacturers customer base.

Since this journey began many a moon ago, the brand acknowledges the role played by Indica, Sierra, Sumo, Safari and Nano in the shaping post economic liberalisation era business. Tata says ‘these iconic vehicles’ broke barriers across categories in the Indian automobile sector.

Tata Safari launch pioneered the idea of ‘lifestyle SUV’ in the Indian auto industry, and was an four-wheeler for customers. In honouring Sumant Moolgaonkar’s legacy, Tata Sumo MPV was introduced. Indica shaped how a passenger vehicle is received.

Tata Cars Today

In recent years, the manufacturer’s new age vehicles comprise Tiago and Nexon, both of which have been high volume cars for Tata Motors. Currently its product portfolio comprises of Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier and Altroz. Next on, the 7-seat Harrier variant is expected for launch as well as a mini crossover called HBX.

Tata Motors has also the small volume EV segment and enjoys 67 percent market share. The 4 million production units journey saw the company reach its 1 million production mark for passenger vehicles in 2005-06. The 3 million mark was reached in 2015, and 4 million production milestone, this month.

3 decades of business mean there’s been multi category development over time. This includes product development, and also modern day manufacturing protocols and technology adaption in all aspects of business. Tata Motors says it’s the first homegrown auto manufacturer to have developed indigenous capabilities from design, development, validation and manufacturing stages, along with streamlined sales and service operations.

Tata Crash Test

Tata Motors also notifies it’s the first car manufacturer to install a crash test facility in India. In current day ops, Tata Motors has in-house design and simulation studios, which facilitate rapid prototyping, digital product development, and fully-equipped emission testing facilities. All of these functionalities work concurrently for the brand to develop its latest cars. Tata Motors operates manufacturing facilities at Chikhali, Pune; Sanand in Gujarat; and the FIAPL plant at Ranjangaon in Pune.

Shailesh Chandra – President, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said, “As India’s home-grown automotive brand, we are delighted to have reached this prominent milestone for our passenger vehicles segment. Since its inception, Tata Motors’ commitment to introducing products that have the best-in-class safety, design and performance has brought to life the vision of our Chairman Emeritus Mr. Ratan Tata.

Over the last 30 years, we have rolled out icons that have not only catered to evolving customer needs but have also set new benchmarks in their respective segments. Our ‘New Forever’ range of passenger vehicles only strengthens our commitment towards our customers. In bid to become future ready we have embarked on a sustainability journey with EVs and are leading India’s journey towards sustainable transportation.”