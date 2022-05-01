Tata Car Sales April 2022 – Nexon, Punch, Altroz, Tiago, Tigor, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors reports sales growth for April 2022 at 65.72 percent; MoM sales decline

At a time when almost every manufacturer is suffering from parts / chips shortage, and thereby losing on production – Tata Motors has managed to double their sales. Their lineup of small cars, hatchbacks, SUVs and EVs have managed to garner huge interest among buyers over the last few months.

Tata Car Sales April 2022

In April 2022, Tata Motors turned in yet another strong performance. Domestic PV sales is reported at 41,587 units, up from 25,095 units YoY. Volume increase stood at 16,492 units at 65.72 percent. Tata Motors MoM sales declined marginally at 1.67 percent. Volume decline stood at 706 units, down from 42,293 units sold in March 2022.

Of this, PV ICE sales accounted for the bulk of sales at 39,265 units, up from 24,514 units at 60 percent growth. PV EV sales are up at 2,322 units, up from 581 units at manifold growth. In the months to come, Tata Motors’ expects EV sales to be consistent, and upward with production targets set to increase.

In strengthening its EV platform, Tata Motors last month showcased two new concepts. The first being Tata Curvv, and most recently Tata Avinya. The latter is built on Tata Pure EV 3rd gen architecture. Currently, Tata sells EV variants of its Nexon and Tigor cars. Last week, the manufacturer announced a price revision. Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Punch, Nexon – have all become costlier than before. Latest price hike does not come with price protection.

Tata Motors electric cars sales

EV penetration where passenger cars are concerned is still low in India. In the region of 1 percent. However, plans for this decade point to a totally new mobility scene by the end of the decade. EV penetration in 2030 is estimated at 30 percent. Currently, Tata Motors dominates the space with Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Tata builds on price competitiveness when customers opt to make the leap.

Given expected growth trends, Tata Motors’ intends to build on its early mover advantage. This of course will widen the scope of the electric car industry with new launches expected. For now, Tata Motors’ is set to launch its long-range Nexon EV SUV that’s estimated to go 450 kms on a single charge, most likely a powerful 6.6 kW AC Charger.

Tata Motors CV sales

At the end of Q1 CY 2022, Tata Motors had already sold 1,23,053 units, up from 83,859 units YoY. This was even stronger than the previous quarter (Q4 CY 2021) when sales were reported at 99,006 units. Following another strong performance in April, YTD 2022 sales stood at 1,64,640 units. This is higher than the Jan – Apr 2021 sales of 1,08,954 units at just over 51 percent growth. Volume growth for 2022 is already at over 55k units.

Tata CV sales too improved in April 2022. Total Domestic SV sales is up at 29,880 units, up from 14,306 units. CV exports fell to under a thousand units, down from 2,209 units. Total CV sales stood at 30,838 units, up from 16,515 units. Total (PV and CV) domestic sales is up at 71,467 units from 29,401 units.