Tata Car Sales Aug 2024 At 44k – Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launch Tomorrow

Tata Motors registered total sales at 71,693 units in August 2024 with PV sales falling 3% and CV sales down 15% YoY

Tata Motors showed off lower sales performance through the month of August 2024. The company has reported negative sales across every segment except for the passenger carrier category. It was also CV exports that improved just marginally.

Tata Motors PV Sales August 2024

Tata Motors recorded passenger vehicle sales at 44,142 units. This was a 3.01% YoY decline from 45,513 units sold in 2023 relating to a 1,371 unit dip in volumes. MoM sales also suffered a setback of 1.30% when compared to 44,725 units sold in July 2024.

Exports of passenger vehicles fell by 18% to 344 units from 420 units shipped in the same month last year. This took total PV sales which also included its electric vehicle lineup to 44,486 units, a 3% YoY de-growth from 45,933 units sold in August 2023. Talking exclusively of domestic sales and exports of electric vehicles, sales fell by 5% YoY to 5,935 units from 6,236 units sold in the same month last year.

Tata Motors has officially launched the new Curvv EV in India and deliveries have also commenced. The company now gears up for the launch of Curve ICE variants. Curvv ICE will launch tomorrow on 2nd September and enter the highly contested 4.3 meter SUV segment wherein it will take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Hyryder, and MG Astor.

Commercial Vehicle (CV) Sales August 2024

Sales diminished across the commercial vehicle segment as well in August 2024. HCV truck sales dipped by 21% to 7,116 units in August 2024 from 9,000 units sold in August 2023. ILMCV truck sales also suffered a 5% YoY setback to 4,965 units while passenger carriers gained in terms of sales numbers by 14% to 3,410 units. This was over 2,986 units sold in August 2023.

SCV cargo and pick up sales saw the highest percentage de-growth in the CV segment. Sales fell by 23% YoY to 10,373 units. There had been 13,555 units sold in the same period last year. This took total CV domestic sales to 25,864 units in August 2024, down 16% when compared to 30,748 units sold in August 2023.

Where exports of commercial vehicles were concerned, Tata Motors saw some positivity. Exports improved by a marginal 1% on a year-on-year basis to 1,343 units. There had been 1,329 units exported in the same month last year, relating to a mere 14 unit volume growth.

Tata Motors, with a healthy lineup of models that include Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Altroz, and Tigor, along with several EV models that also include the newly launched Curvv EV, has taken note of inventory levels. The company has reported lower or flat YoY sales across the portfolio. This trend is expected to continue through the month of September 2024 as well.