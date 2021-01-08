Nexon Is Best Selling Tata Car In Dec 2020 With Highest Growth

Both Nexon and Altroz are strong performers in their respective segments of subcompact UVs and premium hatchbacks

Tata Motors has been on an upward trend, thanks to its new and update lineup of products. Even though with limited offerings in its portfolio- the carmaker has seemed to finally crack the formula to appease masses. With 23,546 cars sold in December 2020, Tata Motors is currently the third-largest carmaker in the country behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.

All in all, the company recorded a YoY growth of 84 percent and an MoM growth of 9 percent. Leading the sales chart for Tata was its subcompact UV Nexon which recorded a sales volume of 6,835 units in December 2020.

Nexon, Altroz, Tiago Show Strong Numbers

In December 2020, the compact SUV raked in 6,835 units for the company while in Dec 2019 that number stood at 4,350 units. This translated to YoY growth of 57 percent and an MoM growth of 13 percent. The SUV received a mid-life facelift earlier this year along with the mandatory BS6 emission.

Nexon was followed by the homegrown brand’s premium hatchback Altroz which was launched in January 2020. Hence it does not have a YoY figure to show for. Tata sold 6,600 units of the premium hatch last month in comparison to 6,260 units in November 2020. This meant an MoM growth of 5 percent. Tata Motors will soon launch a Turbo version of Altroz with a turbocharged petrol engine in it.

Third position was taken by Tata’s entry-level hatchback Tiago which registered sales of 6,066 units last month. In November 2020, sales of Tiago stood at 5,890 units while 4,558 units of the hatch were sold in December 2019. Dec 2020 sales figures for Tiago are 6,066 units. This meant an MoM growth of 3 percent and a YoY growth of 33 percent.

Harrier, Tigor Show Growth

Tata’s current flagship SUV offering- Harrier took the fourth spot with 2,223 units sold in December 2020. In comparison to this, the company retailed 1,458 units in December 2019 and 2,210 units in November 2020. This translated to a 52 percent YoY growth and a 1 percent MoM growth.

Harrier was followed by the company’s only sedan offering Tigor with cumulative sales of 1,822 units last month. This meant a YoY growth of 23 percent and an MoM growth of 45 percent.

Future Launches Of Tata Motors

Tata Motors has quite a few interesting launches in the pipeline for 2021. It will commence with the launch of Altroz iTurbo on 13th Jan, followed by the new Safari, formerly referred to as Gravitas on January 26. It will be followed by the brand new entry-level crossover HBX and yet another SUV Hexa in its BS6 updated form.