Tata Car Sales Breakup April 2025 – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Curvv, Altroz, Safari, Tigor, Harrier

Tata Motors reported total passenger vehicle sales of 45,199 units in April 2025, registering a 5.61% decline compared to 47,885 units sold in April 2024. Leading the charge was the Nexon and Nexon EV, which recorded a strong 38.4% year-on-year growth, with 15,457 units sold as against 11,168 units in April last year.

Tata Car Sales Breakup April 2025 – YoY Comparison

In contrast, the Punch and Punch EV witnessed a notable drop in sales, down 34.77% to 12,496 units from 19,158 units YoY. Despite being one of the top-selling SUVs in India, the Punch range experienced a volume decline of over 6,600 units. Tiago and Tiago EV continued their steady run, with sales rising by 21.79% to 8,277 units in April 2025, up from 6,796 units a year ago.

Tata Curvv range registered sales of 3,149 units. Sales of the Altroz declined sharply by 57.81%, with just 2,172 units sold in April 2025 compared to 5,148 units last year. The updated Altroz facelift is expected to help improve numbers in the coming months. Launch will take place on 22nd May.

Among Tata’s flagship SUVs, the Safari saw a decline of 21.91% with 1,340 units sold, while the Harrier reported a sharper drop of 42.04%, down to 1,012 units. Meanwhile, the Tigor and Tigor EV also witnessed a decline of 39.80%, selling 1,296 units in April 2025 as against 2,153 units in April 2024.

Tata Car Sales Breakup April 2025 – MoM Comparison

Tata Motors registered 45,199 passenger vehicle sales in April 2025, marking a 12.43% month-on-month decline compared to 51,616 units in March 2025. The drop comes despite key models maintaining relatively strong individual performance. Nexon recorded 15,457 units, down 5.55% from 16,366 units sold in March. Similarly, Punch took a significant hit, with sales dropping 29.46% to 12,496 units from 17,714 units in the previous month.

Tiago emerged as one of the few gainers, posting a 4.17% growth with 8,277 units sold compared to 7,946 in March. Another strong performer was the Altroz, which saw a 31% jump in sales, reaching 2,172 units from 1,658 the previous month – likely due to facelift excitement ahead of launch.

Sales of Curvv slipped by 16.80%, settling at 3,149 units in April versus 3,785 in March, as the initial hype tapered. Safari saw a marginal dip of 5.30% with 1,340 units sold, while Harrier dropped 20% to 1,012 units. Tigor sales also declined by 11.66%, down to 1,296 units in April from 1,467 units in March 2025. While April saw an overall drop in sales, Tata Motors remains well positioned with upcoming product refreshes aimed at driving momentum in the coming months.