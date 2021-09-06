Tata Car Sales Breakup Aug 2021 – Nexon, Altroz, Tiago, Harrier, Safari

Late last month, Tata Motors launched its second electric product, Tata Tigor EV in domestic markets

Tata Motors sells passenger vehicles such as the Safari, Harrier, Nexon, Altroz, Tigor, Tiago, Nexon EV and Tigor EV in domestic market. They are the third best-selling automaker in India after Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. Like every other automaker in the country, Tata Motors also continues to face semi-conductor shortage making it necessary for the company to moderate production and off-take volumes in the months ahead.

Tata Motors has reported domestic sales of 28,017 units in August 2021, a 51 percent increase as against 18,583 units sold in the corresponding month last year. It was however, a 7 percent decline over 30,184 units sold in July 2021. Except for the Tiago, every model in the company lineup noted an increase in YoY sales while MoM sales dipped for each model except for Harrier and Tigor.

Tata Nexon Top of the List

Tata Nexon was the best-selling model in the company lineup in the past month. Competing with Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue, Nexon sales stood at 10,006 units in August 2021, up 93 percent over 5,179 units sold in August 2021. July 2021 sales however, dipped 3 percent as against 10,287 units sold.

Increased fuel prices have also caused a boost in electric vehicles. Tata Nexon EV has been noting good sales while the company also expanded its Nexon portfolio with Nexon Dark and Nexon EV Dark.

Next in line was Tata Altroz premium hatchback with 6,175 units sold in August 2021, up 25 percent over 4,951 units sold in August 2020. It was, however, a 12 percent decline over 6,980 units sold in July 2021. Tata Altroz was closely followed by the Tiago at No. 3 with sales declining both in terms of YoY and MoM basis. Sales in the past month stood at 5,658 units, down 1 percent over 5,743 units sold in August 2020 while MoM sales dipped 17 percent as against 6,794 units sold in July 2021.

Tata Harrier and Safari Sales

Notable sales were also recorded for the Harrier and Safari. Harrier sales surged 62 percent YoY to 2,743 units, up from 1,694 units sold in August 2020 while MoM sales increased 3 percent over 2,666 units sold in July 2021. This 5 seater mid-size SUV was recently introduced in a new colour option called Tropical Mist which was otherwise an exclusive colour on the Safari Adventure variant.

The new Tata Safari was added to the company lineup and has seen sales of 1,762 units in the past month, a 3 percent decline over 1,821 units sold in July 2021. Tata Motors also introduced a new XTA+ variant of the Safari and Harrier which comes in with a panoramic sunroof and 6 speed automatic transmission.

Tata Tigor was lower down the order with sales of 1,673 units, up 65 percent over 1,016 units sold in August 2020 and a 2 percent increase MoM as against 1,636 units sold in July 2021. Tata Tigor also received an electric version in August 2021 and it comes in with Ziptron technology for better performance. 2021 Tata Tigor EV has also become the first Electric Vehicle ever to tested by Global NCAP under which it has been awarded a 4 star safety rating.