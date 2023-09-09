Tata Car Sales Breakup Aug 2023 – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari, Tiago

Nexon has lost its No 1 spot to Punch, which is the No 1 selling Tata car in Aug 2023

In the dynamic landscape of the Indian automotive industry, Tata Motors continues to hold a prominent position as the third-largest car manufacturer, trailing behind industry giants Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. However, what sets Tata Motors apart is its remarkable success in the electric vehicle (EV) segment, where it currently reigns as the number one electric car maker in the country.

Tata Car Sales Breakup Aug 2023 – Changing Dynamics: Punch Overtakes Nexon

Tata Motors boasts a diverse portfolio of vehicles, ranging from micro SUVs to hatchbacks and SUVs to sedans. Their offerings include Punch micro SUV, Tiago hatchback, Nexon SUV, Harrier SUV, Safari SUV, Tigor sedan, and Altroz hatchback. Additionally, Tata Motors has ventured into the electric vehicle market with the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, and Nexon EV, demonstrating their commitment to sustainable mobility.

For an extended period, the Nexon SUV had held the coveted position of being Tata Motors’ best-selling car. However, the scenario took an interesting turn in August 2023 when the Punch micro SUV surged ahead, surpassing Nexon in sales. This development can be attributed to the upcoming launch of facelifted Nexon and Nexon EV in mid-September. As customers eagerly await these refreshed models, it is no surprise that the Nexon experienced a temporary decline in sales.

Tata Car Sales August 2023 vs. August 2022 – YoY

Punch micro SUV registered a commendable performance with 14,523 units sold, marking a substantial year-on-year growth of 20.96%. It now holds a significant 31.91% share of Tata Motors’ sales in August 2023. Tiago and Tiago EV witnessed impressive sales of 9,463 units, showcasing a robust year-on-year growth of 31.27%. Nexon experienced a decline in sales due to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming facelift launches, resulting in a year-on-year decline of -46.64%. Altroz had an outstanding year-on-year growth of 57.51%, solidifying its position in the market.

While experiencing a slight decline in sales compared to the previous year, Tigor and Tigor EV continue to contribute significantly to Tata Motors’ portfolio. Harrier SUV experienced a decline of -34.94% in year-on-year sales. Similarly, the Safari SUV recorded a decline of -44.01% in year-on-year sales. Updated Harrier and Safari are planned for launch in the coming weeks. Overall, Tata Motors sold a total of 45,515 cars in August 2023, showcasing a marginal decline of -3.51% compared to the same period last year.

Tata Car Sales August 2023 vs. July 2023 – MoM

Punch micro SUV continued to gain momentum, recording a month-on-month growth of 20.83%. Tiago and its EV counterpart witnessed a modest growth of 5.36% in month-on-month sales. In anticipation of new Nexon, the Nexon’s sales experienced a significant decline of -34.82% from the previous month. Altroz maintained its consistency, with a marginal growth of 0.10% in month-on-month sales. Tigor and Tigor EV saw a healthy growth of 9.80% in sales from July to August 2023. Harrier SUV faced a decline of -19.26% in month-on-month sales. Safari SUV also saw a decrease in sales, declining by -39.60% from the previous month.

Tata Motors’ car sales report for August 2023 highlights the company’s dynamic position in the Indian automotive market. While Punch emerges as the new favorite among consumers, the anticipation surrounding the revamped Nexon impacted the sales figures for August. Tata Motors’ commitment to electric mobility is evident through the consistent performance of their electric vehicle offerings, contributing to their reputation as the top EV manufacturer in the country.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, Tata Motors remains a key player, adapting to changing consumer preferences and emerging technologies. With the imminent launch of updated Nexon, Harrier and Safari, it will be interesting to see how Tata Motors’ sales trajectory evolves in the coming months.