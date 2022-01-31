Tata Car Sales Breakup Dec 2021 – Nexon, Tiago, Harrier, Altroz, Safari, Punch, Tigor

The homegrown automaker landed up becoming the second largest car manufacturing OEM of India in the month of December 2021

December 2021 was one of the best months for Tata Motors. The company claimed the coveted second spot in the list of monthly car sales. It could have been a one-off scenario for now, but if the OEM can sustain the sales momentum, it could very well provide some serious competition to Hyundai for the second spot.

December’21 saw Tata Motors sales rise by around 50% over its December’20 figures. The Indian car manufacturer managed to ship out 35,300 units from its plants to its dealer partners in the last month of the previous calendar year. Let’s have a look at model wise performance to gather more insights behind the dramatic sales increase of Tata Motors.

Tata Car Sales Breakup Dec 2021 – Nexon Leads the Charts

The best selling car from Tata’s stable happens to be the Nexon. The sub 4 metre compact SUV clocked sales of 12,899 units, and registered a tremendous growth of 89% over its December’20 numbers. It is no surprise that the popularity of Nexon has been growing steadily. In fact, it even managed to become the 10th most sold car of the full calendar year 2021. Despite being in the market since 2017, the model clocked its best ever sales in the month of December 2021. Yearly sales of the model stood at 1,08,577 units.

The next car on the list happens to be the Punch, which clocked sales of 8,008 units. As the model was introduced in 2021, it had no sales base in December’20. The additional sales of these 8K units helped Tata Motors to propel its sales beyond the 30K mark.

Altroz, Tiago register Decline

The third model on the list was the Altroz which recorded a 24% decline in its sales. December’21 sales stood at 5,009 units, which was a decline of around 1,600 units from its December’20 sales figures. Just like the Altroz, the Tiago also recorded a decline in its sales performance. The hatchback clocked sales of 3,675 units, down from 6,066 units in December’20.

Tata’s Harrier sales kind of remained constant, when compared with December’20 numbers. It is impressive as despite the introduction of new competition, both internal and external, the SUV managed to cover up its sales numbers from last year in the same month.

Tata’s Tigor landed up on the 6th spot in the list and recorded a marginal 9% growth in its sales numbers. Against the monthly sales of 1,822 units in December’20, the compact sedan recorded sales of 1,994 units in December’21. Tata Safari’s addition in Tata’s line-up helped the OEM with additional sales of 1,481 units in the last month of the previous calendar year.

Tata Motors is preparing itself for a busy 2022 which should further help the homegrown automaker to clock higher growth in the current year. Introduction of new powertrain options, including CNG and electric should further enhance the OEM’s presence across segments. Tata has already launched Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG and Safari Dark edition in the first month of 2022.