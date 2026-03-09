Tata Car Sales Breakup Feb 2026 – Nexon, Punch, Sierra, Tiago, Harrier, Altroz, Curvv, Safari, Tigor

Tata Motors reported total passenger vehicle sales of 62,329 units in February 2026, registering a 34.22% year-on-year growth compared to 46,437 units sold in February 2025. However, sales declined 11.24% month-on-month from 70,222 units recorded in January 2026. Strong demand for Nexon and Punch SUVs, along with the launch of Sierra, helped Tata record healthy YoY growth. Let’s take a closer look at model-wise performance.

Tata Car Sales Breakup Feb 2026

Nexon remained Tata’s best-selling model, including both ICE and EV versions. Sales stood at 19,430 units in February 2026, up 26.59% YoY compared to 15,349 units sold in the same month last year. However, Nexon saw a 16.84% decline MoM from 23,365 units sold in January 2026, reflecting a broader slowdown across the industry in February.

Tata Punch, including the electric version, continued to be a strong performer for Tata. Sales reached 18,748 units in February 2026, up 28.77% YoY compared to 14,559 units in February 2025. On a month-on-month basis, Punch saw a marginal decline of 2.64%, down from 19,257 units sold in January 2026.

Tata Sierra posted 7,100 units in February 2026. The strong initial numbers indicate positive customer response for Tata’s new SUV. Compared to January 2026 sales of 7,003 units, Sierra recorded a small 1.39% MoM growth.

Tata Tiago (including EV) recorded 7,040 units in February 2026, posting a marginal 1.24% YoY increase from 6,954 units last year. Tata Harrier (including EV) saw strong growth, with 3,096 units sold, up 125% YoY from 1,376 units in February 2025.

Tata Altroz posted 2,063 units, registering a 28.62% YoY growth compared to 1,604 units last year. Meanwhile, Tata Curvv recorded 1,755 units, marking a 49.61% YoY decline from 3,483 units in February 2025, although it saw a 5.34% MoM increase compared to January.

Tata Safari registered 1,650 units, reflecting a modest 5.63% YoY increase from 1,562 units last year. Tata Tigor (including EV) posted 1,447 units, down 6.65% YoY compared to 1,550 units in February 2025, though it grew 6.32% MoM.

Overall, Tata’s February 2026 performance highlights strong demand for SUVs, particularly Nexon and Punch. The new Sierra has also made a solid start, adding fresh momentum to the brand’s lineup. However, the month-on-month decline suggests a broader industry slowdown after the strong sales recorded in January 2026.

Source – Auto Punditz