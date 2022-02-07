Tata Car Sales Breakup Jan 2022 – Nexon, Punch, Safari, Harrier, Altroz

Post the introduction of the Punch, sales of Tata Motors have grown by about 10k units monthly

Tata Motors has made a rock solid start in 2022. In the month of January, the homegrown automaker managed to sell 40,780 vehicle units, which happens to be a 51.1% increase over its January 2021 numbers. Even if we were to compare the top line with December 2021 figures, the OEM recorded a commendable 15.5% growth, on a month over month basis. December’21 sales stood at 35,500 units, which was the previous best for Tata Motors.

Interestingly, Tata Motors came third in the overall OEM wise sales tally, however it was just short by 3,242 units from the second spot. In the month of December’21, Tata had overtaken Hyundai to become the second largest OEM of the country. One could have displaced that as a one-off event however with Tata recording sales of ~41K units last month, it has become a serious contender for the number 2 spot.

In terms of market share, Tata commanded a 13.8% market share in January’22, recording a growth of 4.9% over January’21, when its market share stood at 8.9%. The turnaround of Tata Motors is certainly an interestingly story as the OEM has moved from almost a 4% market share to a 14% market share in around 4 years. Now, let’s have a look at model wise sales to understand the key growth drivers for Tata Motors.

Tata Car Sales Breakup Jan 2022

The best selling Tata for the month of January 2022 was the Nexon which recorded a massive 68% growth over its January 2021 numbers. The dealer dispatch numbers for the sub 4 metre compact SUV stood at 13,816 units, which also made it the best selling SUV of the month, across OEMs and segments. The second spot on the list was taken by Punch, which managed sales of 10,027 units. As the Punch was launched only late last year, it had no sales base in the month of January 2021.

The Tiago grabbed the third spot after recording a 25% de-growth over Jan’21 numbers. The hatchback had clocked sales of 6,909 units in Jan’21 however the numbers declined to 5,195 units in January’22. Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz recorded sales de-growth by 39% as its numbers slid from 7,378 units of Jan’21 to 4,525 units in Jan’22.

While sales of the Tiago declined, its cousin, the Tigor recorded significant growth of 46%. The sedan managed to clock sales of 2,952 units in January 2022. Jan’21 sales numbers for the Tigor stood at 2,025 units.

Sales for the Harrier almost stood consistent as it clocked sales of 2,702 units. In January’21, Tata had managed to sell 2,443 units of the Harrier. Sales of Safari came as an addition in Tata Motors sales stack-up as the model had a 0 base in the same month, last year.

Tata has been regularly updating its entire line-up, which has certainly helped it with improved sales, across its model range. Recently, it had introduced CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor, which too shall help Tata to increase sales in the coming months.