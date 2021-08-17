Tata Car Sales Breakup July 2021 – Nexon, Harrier Register Highest Growth

Tata Nexon 5 seater SUV topped the sales chart with 138 percent YoY increase

Tata Motors was the third best-selling automaker in July 2021 after Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. Sales stood at 30,184 units, a 101.1 percent increase over 15,012 units sold in July 2020. MoM sales also increased 25.2 percent as sales had stood at 24,111 units in June 2021. Tata Motors currently commands a market share of 103 percent, an increase of 2.7 percent on a YoY basis.

Tata Nexon Tops List

Tata Motors reported the highest sales for its Nexon compact SUV in July 2021. Sales stood at 10,287 units, up 138 percent over sales of 4,327 units sold in July 2020. A milestone achieved for the Nexon was that sales surged past the 2 lakh unit mark in June 2021.

Tata Nexon was launched on 21st September 2017 making this target in little less than 4 years or 46 months to be exact. Tata Motors also recently introduced Dark Edition variants of Tata Nexon, Harrier, Altroz and Nexon EV which command a premium over their regular variants.

Tata Altroz was the second best-selling model in the company lineup last month. Sales stood at 6,980 units, up 92 percent over 3,636 units sold in July 2020. Next in line was the Tiago with a 27 percent YoY increase to 6,794 units, an increase over 5,337 units sold in July 2020.

Tata Harrier received the most growth in July 2021 as sales surged 171 percent YoY. Sales which had stood at 985 units in July 2020 increased to 2,666 units in the past month. Tata Motors has just introduced new variants of the Harrier and Safari.

The XTA+ variant on both SUVs are positioned below the XZA variant and priced from at Rs 19.14 lakh for Tata Harrier XTA+ and at Rs 20.08 lakh for the Tata Safari XTA+. Tata Motors has upgraded the Harrier and Safari with XTA+ variant with features like alloy wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen, automatic headlamps, panoramic sunroof, etc.

Safari + Harrier = Segment Toppers

Tata Safari sales in the past month stood at 1,821 units. Launched in India in January 2021, the Safari also saw its 10,000th unit being rolled out from Tata Motors’ manufacturing plant in Pune in July. Together, Harrier and Safari are the best selling cars in the segment, registering sales of almost 4,500 units in Jul 2021.

At No. 6 was Tata Tigor, of which the company sold 1,636 units last month, up 125 percent over 727 units sold in July 2020. Tata Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Harrier are among the discount schemes announced by Tata Motors for August 2021 as the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day. These discounts go up to Rs 65,000 on select models.

Tata Motors also gears up for launch of a micro SUV called Hornbill as on date. Launch date is set for some time next month, just ahead of the festive season. Once launched, Tata Hornbill, positioned below the Nexon, will compete against Mahindra XUV NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.