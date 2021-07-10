Tata Car Sales Breakup June 2021 – Nexon, Altroz, Tiago, Harrier, Safari, Tigor

In the PV segment, Tata Motors reported a 111 percent YoY growth in June 21, while MoM sales increased 59 percent

Comparing YoY and MoM growth for Tata Motors in June 2021, positive sales can be seen on both counts. Total PV sales for June 2021 stood at 24,111 units, up 111 percent over 11,419 units sold in June 2020. MoM sales increased 59 percent as against 15,180 units sold in May 2021.

This increase in sales was despite ambiguity and shortage of supplies of semi-conductors while the company also has to contend with rising commodity prices. But there was a revival in consumer sentiment after months of uncertainties and the company claims that order books are filling up. Tata Motors avows to fulfil all orders despite supply constraints.

Tata Nexon Most Sold Model

Tata Nexon headed the sales list in June 21 with 8,033 units sold. This was a 164 percent YoY increase over 3,040 units sold in June 2020. May 2021 sales had stood at 6,439 units, relating to a 25 percent MoM increase. Tata Nexon and Nexon EV now gets a Dark Edition along with the Altroz that should boost sales in the coming months. The company has also announced a price hike, a third increment in 2021, set to come in from 1st August 2021.

Sales of the Tata Altroz hatchback was at 6,350 units in June 2021, an increase of 105 percent over 3,104 units sold in June 2020. MoM sales increased 119 percent from 2,896 units sold in May 2021. The Tata Altroz, which entered domestic markets early last year, was second on the list of most sold premium hatchbacks, second only to the Maruti Baleno.

Tata Motors saw sales of the Tiago at 4,881 units in June 2021, up 20 percent over 4,096 units sold in June 2020. Sales had stood at 2,582 units in May 2021, relating to an 89 percent MoM increase. The Tiago hatchback now gets a new XT(O) variant priced at Rs.5.48 lakhs and positioned between the base XE and mid XT trims.

Tata Harrier Highest YoY Increase

4th on the list of best-selling passenger vehicles in the Tata Motors lineup was the Harrier. Of this 5 seater SUV, the company sold 2,041 units in the past month, up 213 percent over 653 units sold in the same month of the previous year. It was the Harrier that noted the most percentage increase in the past month. May 2021 sales had stood at 1,360 units relating to a 50 percent MoM growth.

Along with new Safari and Harrier, Tata twins have managed to stay ahead of rival MG Hector twins in June 2021 sales. The company sold 1,730 units of the Safari in June 2021, 13 percent up from 1,536 units sold in May 2021. Tata Tigor also contributed good numbers to sales in the past month which stood at 1,076 units, up from 533 units sold in June 20 and from 367 units sold in May 21.

Next car planned for launch by Tata Motors is the compact UV based on the HBX concept that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. It is expected to launch around Diwali with an expected starting price in the range of Rs 5 lakhs.