Tata Car Sales Breakup Mar 2021 – Nexon, Altroz Post Highest Ever Sales

For March 2021, Nexon was the best selling Tata car, followed by Altroz, Tiago, Harrier, Safari and Tigor

Tata Motors has had a great March’21 in terms of sales and market share as well. When compared with March’20, Tata has managed to increase its market share by a humongous 522 bps, which was supported by a stupendous 422% growth over last year same month.

While the higher growth numbers are majorly due to a low-base effect, courtesy Covid-19 lockdowns, one shall not discount the superlative performance by all major Tata brands. Interestingly, in March’21, Tata Motor’s Passenger Vehicle segment clocked its ever-highest sales in last 9 years.

Thanks to a strong closure towards the end of the fiscal, Tata Motors registered a strong 69% growth in volumes in FY’21 vs FY’20. Let’s have a look at brand-wise performance of all major Tata Brands.

Nexon Leads the Sales Charts

Since its launch, the Nexon has helped the company to re-establish itself as a dominant player in the SUV segment. In the month of March’21, Tata sold 8,683 units of the Nexon. This is the highest ever monthly sales posted by Nexon, since its launch back in 2017. Nexon sales grew by 228% over last year same month, and by 10% over Feb’21.

Altroz Best Ever Sales

Altroz seems to have clicked well with Indian customers, as slowly it has become the second largest selling brand in Tata’s stable. In Mar’21, Tata dispatched 7,550 units of the Altroz to its dealer partners, growing by a strong 558% over last year. Just like Nexon, March 2021 sales of Altroz are its best ever sales till date.

Tata Mar-21 Mar-20 % 1. Nexon 8,683 2,646 228.16 2. Altroz 7,550 1,147 558.24 3. Tiago 6,893 1,127 511.62 4. Harrier 2,284 632 261.39 5. Safari 2,148 0 – 6. Tigor 2,097 124 1591.13 Total 29,655 5,676 422.46

Even when compared with Feb’21, Altroz recorded a 11% increase. In Jan’21, Tata had launched the Altroz iTurbo, which too has been garnering a decent response and has possibly aided in sales volumes.

Tata’s Tiago too had a good March’21 as Tata managed dealer dispatches of 6,893 units of the Tiago in Mar’21. The model recorded 512% growth over last year and a flattish 2% growth over Feb’21. Tiago’s elder sibling, the Tigor also recorded growth in volumes. Tata shipped 2,097 units of the Tigor in Mar’21, recording 1591% growth over last year same month and a 8% growth over Feb’21.

Harrier-Safari Duo Drive Growth

The latest iteration of Harrier is considered to be a well-rounded product and has been recording healthy sales, month over month. In Mar’21, the SUV registered 261% growth in sales over last March and 8% growth over Feb’21. The re-incarnated Safari also brought in additional sales for Tata Motors.

Tata dispatched 2,148 units of the Safari, which is a healthy number for a vehicle for its size and price. The combination of Safari and Harrier registered sales of 4,432 units in Mar’21. Overall, SUVs contributed to 44% of the sales of the organization, while hatchbacks and sedans constituted the remaining 56%.