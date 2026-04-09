Tata Car Sales Breakup March 2026 – Punch, Nexon, Sierra, Tiago, Harrier, Altroz, Curvv, Safari

Tata Motors reported total passenger vehicle sales of 66,192 units in March 2026, registering a strong 28.24% year-on-year growth compared to 51,616 units sold in March 2025. On a month-on-month basis as well, sales grew by 6.20% over 62,329 units sold in February 2026. Growth in March was largely driven by strong demand for Tata’s SUV portfolio, led by Punch and Nexon, while newer models like Sierra also contributed significantly to overall volumes.

Tata Car Sales Breakup March 2026 – Punch, Nexon Continue To Lead

Punch (including EV) remained Tata’s best-selling model with 20,977 units sold in March 2026, up 18.42% YoY. It also saw an 11.89% MoM growth, highlighting consistent demand in the entry SUV segment.

Nexon (including EV) followed closely with 19,810 units, registering a 21.04% YoY growth. On a monthly basis, Nexon saw a marginal 1.96% increase, continuing its strong performance as one of Tata’s key volume drivers. Together, Punch and Nexon contributed nearly 41,000 units, accounting for a major share of Tata’s total monthly sales.

Sierra Emerges Strong, Harrier Sees Big Growth

Tata Sierra posted 9,003 units in March 2026, marking a strong entry into the lineup. It also recorded a healthy 26.80% MoM growth over February, indicating rising traction in the market. Harrier (including EV) saw one of the highest YoY growth rates, rising 123.40% to 2,826 units compared to 1,265 units last year. However, on a MoM basis, it saw a slight decline of 8.72%. Safari sales stood at 1,530 units, registering a modest 8.13% YoY growth, although it declined by 7.27% compared to February.

Among hatchbacks, Altroz recorded 2,344 units, showing a healthy 41.38% YoY growth and a 13.62% MoM increase. However, Tiago (including EV) saw a decline of 10.41% YoY to 7,119 units, although it remained largely stable on a monthly basis. Tigor (including EV) also reported a drop, with sales declining 33.13% YoY to 981 units and down 32.20% MoM, indicating weakening demand in the sedan segment.

Curvv (including EV) saw a sharp decline in March, with sales dropping 57.68% YoY to 1,602 units. On a MoM basis as well, it declined by 8.72%, suggesting demand normalization after initial momentum. Overall, Tata’s strong performance in March 2026 was led by its SUV portfolio along with continued contribution from EV models across multiple nameplates. While hatchbacks and sedans showed mixed trends, SUVs continue to dominate Tata’s sales mix.