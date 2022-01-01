Tata Beats Hyundai In Dec 2021 – Becomes No 2 Car Maker In India

Tata Motors reports total PV sales for the calendar year 2021 as its best yearly sales to date

2021 has left a lot to wonder, but certain aspects have come to fruition with more certainty than others. For instance, Tata Motors’ PV sales. The auto manufacturer has reported its highest ever calendar year sales in 2021. 3,31,178 units was enough.

Passenger vehicle wholesales is reported at just over 33k units, up from 23,127 units at 43 percent growth. Through Q3 FY22 this number rose to 93,410 units, up from 67,550 units at 38 percent YoY growth. Electric car sales is reported at 2,255 units, up from 418 units.

For the quarter this number rose to 5,592 units, up from 1,256 units. Total PV sales growth is reported at 49.92 percent at 11,754 units volume gain, up from 23,545 units. MoM growth stood at 18.53 percent, up from under 30k units at volume gain of 5,519 units.

Tata Car Sales Dec 2021 – highest in 10 years

No doubt that both 2020 and 2021 have thrown multiple lateral challenges at the Indian industry. While both years could be considered as two consecutive low base sale years, Tata Motors was in the green month after month. The quarter just ended being its strongest in the ongoing fiscal, and calendar year just ended.

Q1 sales stood at 83,859 units, and Q2 sales at 64,387 units. H1 2021 sales was lower than H2 sales at juts below 1.5 lakh units. Q3 2021 sales was reported at just below 84k units taking total H2 2021 sales up to 1,82,935 units.

For 2021, December sales was reported as the highest monthly sales for the year, and the highest in a decade. The feat helped the auto manufacturer tip Hyundai to second spot where domestic monthly sales are concerned. Hyundai Dec 2021 sales were at 32,312 in domestic market. Tata is getting ready to launch CNG Tiago, Nexon, Tigor, Altroz this year. Updates for Harrier and Safari are also planned in 2022.

Decade high quarterly sales

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Tata Motors PV business growth journey continued and set several new milestones during the quarter despite witnessing a shortfall in production due to the ongoing semi-conductor crisis. Decade high quarterly and monthly sales- 99,002 units in Q3 FY22 (growth of 44% vs Q3 FY21) and 35,299 units in Dec’21 (growth of 50% vs Dec’20) were recorded. In addition, the company also posted calendar year sale of 3,31,178 units (CY21), highest ever since the inception of the PV Business.”

“The overwhelming market response to Tata Punch launched in Oct’21 is further boosting demand for the company’s “New Forever” range of cars and SUVs. Records were also created on the EV front as EV sales witnessed a new peak of 5,592 units in Q3 FY22 (growth of 345% vs Q3 FY21). Consequently, EV penetration touched 5.6% of PV Sales during the quarter versus 1.8% in the same period last financial year.

EV sales also touched 10,000 units in FY22 and crossed 2,000 monthly sales landmark for the first time in Dec’21 (2,255 units). The ever-increasing demand for Nexon EV and Tigor EV as well as progressive revival of the EV fleet segment were instrumental in driving this steep growth. Going forward, semi-conductor supplies will remain the key source of uncertainty. Additionally, the impact of the new strain of Covid needs to be closely tracked. We will continue to work on business agility plan and take proactive actions to mitigate these risks.”