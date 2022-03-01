Tata Car Sales Feb 2022 At 40k – Punch, Harrier, Tiago, Nexon, Altroz

Tata Motors registered sales of 77,733 units in February 2022 as against 61,258 units sold in February 2021

Tata Motors Limited has continued to post positive sales as has been the case over the past few months. Sales in February 2022 increased 27 percent to 77,733 units over 61,258 units sold in February 2021. The company has noted an increase both in domestic sales and exports and across its CV lineup.

Tata Car Sales Feb 2022

Total domestic sales stood at 73,875 units in the past month, up 27 percent over 58,366 units sold in February 2021. Of these, PV sales stood at 39,981 units, up 47 percent over 27,225 units sold in February 2021.

Analyzing PV sales further, the company saw its ICE vehicle sales in February 2022 at 37,135 units, up 39 percent over 26,733 units sold in February 2021. The company’s pure electric range that consist of the Nexon EV and Tigor EV saw sales of 2,846 units in the past month, up 478 percent over 492 units sold in February 2021.

The company now gears up to introduce the Nexon EV facelift. Tata also has plans to launch electric versions of Altroz and Punch in the future. This year they will also focus on launching Altroz automatic as well as CNG versions of Punch, Nexon and Altroz.

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Sales February 2021

Commercial vehicle sales in domestic markets stood at 33,894 units, up 9 percent YoY over 31,141 units sold in February 2021. In domestic markets, sales of M&HCVs stood at 10,233 units last month, up 18 percent over 8,664 units sold in February 2021 while I&LCV sales remained flat at 5,599 units sold in February 2022 over 5,624 units sold in February 2021.

Passenger carrier sales increased 41 percent YoY in the past month to 1,759 units, up from 1,247 units sold in the same month of the previous year while SCV cargo and pick-up sales were at 16,303 units, up 4 percent YoY over 15,606 units sold in February 2021. Domestic sale of MH&ICV in February 2022, that also included trucks and buses, stood at 14,596 units, as against 12,825 units sold in February 2021.

Exports of commercial vehicles on the other hand performed better with a 35 percent YoY increase to 3,658 units, up from 2,718 units shipped in February 2021. This took total CV sales to 37,552 units, up 11 percent from 33,859 units sold in February 2021.

Nexon 3 Lakh Sales Milestone

Tata Motors has reached an important milestone where the Nexon is concerned. The company celebrated delivery of its 3,00,000th Nexon from its Ranjangaon Plant in Pune. This is particularly noteworthy as sales of the Nexon stood at 1 lakh units in less than 8 months of launch while deliveries surpassed the 2 lakh unit mark in June 2021.

To celebrate these outstanding sales, Tata Motors has introduced 4 new variants of the Tata Nexon SUV – XZ+ (P) / XZA+ (P) and XZ+ (HS) / XZA+ (HS). These are in a special Royale Blue colour scheme and are also offered across the company’s Dark Edition. Bookings have opened at all company dealerships priced from Rs 10.86 lakh for XZ+ (HS) to Rs 12.23 for the XZA+ (P).

Tata Motors has also announced ‘Never Before Offer’ discounts on the website through the month of February 2022. These were on the purchase of Tiago, Tigor, Harrier, Safari, and Nexon while the Altroz and Punch were not a part of this scheme.