Tata Car Sales July 2022 Highest Ever – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Tiago, Altroz

Tata Motors has registered a 51 percent YoY growth to 81,790 units in July 2022

Tata Motors domestic sales stood at 81,790 units in July 2022. This was a 51 percent YoY growth when compared to 54,119 units sold in July 2021. Growth in sales was recorded across all segments be it passenger ICE and EVs and across all segments of commercial vehicles. Apart from YoY growth of 51 percent, it was also a MoM growth of 5.11 percent when compared to 45,197 units sold in June 2022.

Tata Motor’s total domestic sales increased 52 percent YoY to 78,978 units in July 2022. This was a 26,997 unit volume growth over 51,981 units sold in July 2021. Under these domestic sales, the company’s passenger vehicle segment grew by 57 percent in domestic markets. Sales which had stood at 30,187 units in July 2021 increased to 47,505 units in July 2022.

Tata Car Sales July 2022

Tata Motors noted an increase of 47 percent in ICE vehicle sales to 43,483 units in the past month from 29,581 units sold in July 2021. Their electric PV lineup, which currently includes the Nexon and Tigor saw sales of 4,022 units in July 2022, up 566 percent when compared to 604 units sold in July 2021. In July 2022, Tata Motors also introduced the Nexon Prime offering new features to existing Nexon EV owners via a software update.

These outstanding sales have seen Tata Motors achieve many records in July 2022. It was the highest monthly sales growth of PV domestic sales which increased 57 percent to 47,505 units. Tata CNG car sales were also the highest seen to date at 5,293 units in July 2022 while electric vehicle monthly sales were also the highest ever at 4,022 units.

Tata SUV sales, which constituted 64 percent of total sales, increased 105 percent over July 2021. Tata Motors had launched the Punch on 18th October 2021 and has seen its highest sales in July 2022 at 11,007 units while Tata Tigor has also seen increased demand in the past month with its highest ever in July 2022 at 5433 units.

Tata CV Sales July 2022

Commercial vehicle domestic sales on the other hand increased 44 percent on a YoY basis. Total CV sales stood at 31,473 units in July 2022, up from 21,796 units sold in July 2021. Under this segment, growth was seen across all categories. M&HCV sales increased 57 percent YoY to 8,522 units in July 2022 from 5,416 units sold in July 2021.

I&LCV’s posted a 33 percent YoY growth to 4,475 units in the past month, from 3,357 units sold in July 2022 while Passenger Carrier sales were up 319 percent YoY to 3,454 units from 825 units sold in July 2021. SCV cargo and pick-up sales also noted a 23 percent YoY growth from 12,198 units sold in July 2021 to 15,022 units in the past month.

Commercial Vehicle exports also grew 31 percent YoY from 2,052 units shipped in July 2021 to 2,681 units in the past month. This took total sales in this CV segment to 34,154 units from 23,848 units sold in July 2021 relating to a 43 percent YoY growth.