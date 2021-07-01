Tata Car Sales June 2021 Grows By 342% – Tiago, Nexon, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors has registered domestic sales of 1,07,786 units in Q1 FY22, 353 percent over sales of 23,773 units in Q1 FY21

Tata Motors Limited has release their sales report for Q1 FY2022. The company has reported growth both across domestic sales and exports as sales in Q1 FY22, stood at 1,14,784 units as compared to 24,978 units sold during the Q1 FY21 period.

Domestic Sales

Tata Motors has recorded total domestic sales at 43,704 units in June 21, up 125 percent over 19,387 units sold in June 21. In Q1 FY22, sales stood at 1,07,786 units, up 353 units over 23,786 units sold in Q1 FY21. This growth of 4.7 times over Q1 figures was in view of the complete lockdown announced last year.

This more particularly related to a heavy decline in commercial vehicle sales. The current easing of the lockdown along with opening of plants and company showrooms has led to a significant increase in demand. Passenger vehicle like Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Tiago and Altroz continued to boost sales for June 2021.

Category-wise Sales

When assessing sales in terms of M&HCV it was noted that sales surged 210 percent MoM from 1,693 units sold in June 20 to 5,243 units in the past month. Q1FY21 sales which were at 2,045 units, increased 524 units to 12,768 units in Q1 FY22. Tata Motors has also just bagged an order for 15 hydrogen-based fuel cell buses from Indian Oil Limited and all 15 buses will be delivered within 144 weeks from the date of signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU).

In the I&LCV segment sales in June 21 had stood at 2,785 unit, up 220 percent over 870 units sold in June 20. Q1 FY21 sales which had been at 928 units, increased 521 percent to 5,762 units in the past month. Of the company’s Passenger Carrier range, 943 units were sold last month, up 215 percent over 299 units sold in June 21 while Q1FY21 sales which had stood at 325 units surged 572 percent to 2,184 units in the corresponding period of the current year.

SCV Cargo and Pickups also noted a significant increase in demand to 10,623 units in June 21 over 5,106 units sold in June 20 and Q1 FY21 sales over Q1 FY22 sales surged 284 percent to 22,686 units. These outstanding sales took total domestic sales to 19,594 units in June 21, up 146 percent over 7,968 units sold in June 20. Q1FY22 sales over that of Q1FY21 sales increased 372 percent to 43,400 units over 9,202 units respectively.

Tata Motors also noted a considerable rise in exports of commercial vehicles with 2,506 units exported last month, 193 percent higher as against 856 units shipped in June 20. The Q1FY21 exports which had stood at 1,205 units also increased 460 percent to 6,745 units in Q1FY22. This took total CV sales to 22,100 units last month as against 8,824 units of June 20.

As the company continued to note high demand for the Nexon EV,which posted highest ever monthly sales at 650 units in June 21, total passenger vehicle sales stood at 24,110 units, up 111 percent over 11,419 units sold in June 20. Q1FY21 sales which had stood at 14,571 units increased 342 percent to 64,386 units in Q1FY22.

Tata Motors continues to face shortage of semi-conductors and faces rising prices of commodities but is optimistic of received greater customer interest in the coming months.