Tata Car Sales March 2022 – Nexon, Punch, Altroz, Tiago, Tigor

Tata Motors sold 42,295 passenger vehicles in March 2022 relating to a 43 percent YoY growth

Tata Motors has delivered a record breaking month of March 2022, where sales are concerned. The company continues to finish third in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings in March 2022. Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai India and reported monthly domestic sales of 86,718 units up 30 percent over 66,462 units sold in March 2021.

For Q4 2022 period, Tata sales stood at 2,33,078 units which was a 28 percent growth over 1,82,477 units sold in Q4 of 2021. It was also a 49 percent growth that Tata Motors has reported with domestic sales in FY 2022 at 6,92,554 units over 4,64,062 units sold in FY 2021.

Tata Car Sales March 2022

Tata Motors annual PV sales increased 67 percent (3,70,372 units) in FY 22 as against FY 2021 while quarterly sales were up 47 percent (1,23,051 units) over Q4 of FY 2022. It was also the highest monthly sales reported by the company, up 43 percent (42,293 units) over sales in March 2021 and the highest ever monthly SUV sales of 29,559 units in March 2022.

Where electric car sales were concerned, it was the highest EV sales at 19,106 units in FY 2022, up 353 percent as against sales in the same period of 2021. It also had the highest quarterly sales (9,095 units) and highest monthly sales (3,357 units) in March 2022.

Passenger vehicle sales in March 2022 stood at 38,936 units, up 34 percent over 28,949 units sold in March 2021 while PV electric vehicle sales were at 3,357 units, up 376 percent over 705 units sold in March 2021. This took total PV sales to 42,293 units, up 43 percent over 29,654 units sold in March 2021.

The company also reported a 47 percent growth in Q4 sales which stood at 83,857 units in Q4 FY2021 and increased to 1,23,051 units in Q4 FY 2022. Total domestic sales of PVs in FY21 had stood at 2,22,025 units, increasing 67 percent to 3,70,372 units in FY 2022. The company received good response for its products such as Nexon, Altroz, Punch and Tiago.

Category-wise Commercial Vehicle Sales Report

Tata Motors saw total commercial vehicle sales at 47,050 units in March 2022 up 16 percent over 40,462 units sold in March 2021. M&HCV sales at 14,499 units sold last month, were up 33 percent over 10,883 units sold in March 2021. L&LCV sales were at 7,555 units, up 11 percent over 6,792 units sold in March 2021 while passenger carrier sales increased 44 percent YoY to 2,703 units in the past month from 1,880 units sold in March 2021.

SCV cargo and pickup sales topped the list at 19,668 units, up 14 percent over 17,253 units sold in March 2021 thus taking total commercial vehicle sales in domestic markets to 44,425 units, up 21 percent over 36,808 units sold in March 2021. Commercial Vehicle exports on the other hand dipped 28 percent to 2,625 units in March 2022 from 3,654 units shipped in March 2021.