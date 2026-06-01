Tata Car Sales May 2026 – EV Sales Hit 10k First Time

Tata Motors PV sales rose to 59,790 units in May 2026, while EV sales crossed the 10,000-unit mark for the first time

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPVL) has reported strong sales growth in May 2026, driven by rising demand across its ICE and electric vehicle portfolio. The company registered total passenger vehicle sales of 59,790 units during the month, marking a 42.22% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 42,040 units sold in May 2025.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 59,090 units in May 2026, up 42.19% from 41,557 units sold in the corresponding month last year. Export volumes also improved, rising 44.93% to 700 units from 483 units exported in May 2025.

Strong Momentum Continues For Tata Motors

Tata Motors maintained its strong growth trajectory in the passenger vehicle segment, supported by robust demand across its SUV and EV lineup. The company highlighted that wholesale volumes increased by 42% during the month, while VAHAN registrations grew by more than 50% YoY. The automaker also strengthened its position as India’s second-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer based on retail registrations.

Compared to April 2026, when Tata Motors sold 59,000 passenger vehicles domestically, May 2026 volumes improved marginally by 90 units. This translated into a modest 0.15% month-on-month growth, indicating stable demand levels despite an already high sales base.

EV Sales Reach New Record

One of the biggest highlights of May 2026 was Tata Motors’ electric vehicle performance. Combined domestic and export EV sales reached 10,517 units, registering an impressive 85% YoY growth over 5,685 units sold in May 2025. This marks the highest monthly EV sales volume achieved by Tata Motors so far and further consolidates the company’s leadership position in India’s electric passenger vehicle market. The growth comes amid expanding EV adoption and strong demand for Tata’s electric portfolio, which currently includes Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV and Harrier EV.

Exports Continue To Grow

International business also delivered positive results for Tata Motors. Passenger vehicle exports increased to 700 units in May 2026, compared to 483 units during the same month last year, resulting in a 44.93% growth. While exports remain a relatively small contributor to overall volumes, the steady increase reflects Tata Motors’ efforts to strengthen its presence in overseas markets.

The company stated that strong demand across its portfolio, growing retail registrations and record EV sales helped sustain momentum in May 2026. With several new launches and an expanding electric vehicle lineup, Tata Motors is expected to remain a key player in both the ICE and EV passenger vehicle segments through the remainder of FY2026-27.