Tata Car Sales Nov 2022 – Nexon, Tiago, Punch, Altroz, Harrier

Except for CVs, Tata Motors sales for November 2022 reflects positive growth in PV sales and EV sales

With its arsenal of cars like Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, Harrier, Safari and more, Tata Motors managed to sell 46,037 units last month. This was in the domestic market and includes EV sales along with it which has Tigor EV, Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max. It is soon to be joined by Tiago EV.

With just 29,778 units to beat from last year, Tata registered a 55% YoY growth. Exports stood at 388 units, up by 130% YoY as opposed to 169 units shipped a year before. Tata’s total PV sales accounted for 46,425 (domestic market + exports) last month. With 29,947 units to beat, Tata scored 55% YoY growth.

Tata Car Sales Nov 2022

Currently, Tata is the leading passenger EV manufacturer in the country. EVs accounted for a total of 4,451 units last month and registered a staggering 146% YoY growth over 1,811 units sold in 2021.

Despite being the market leader in commercial vehicles, Tata Motors witnessed a setback in November 2022. Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MCVs and HCVs) clocked 8,879 vehicles and saw a decent growth of 42% YoY. The same can’t be said about intermediate and light commercial vehicles (ICVs and LCVs).

With 3,462 light and intermediate commercial vehicles sold last month, Tata Motors saw a 32% decline YoY as 5,099 vehicles were sold last year. Tata Motors has revamped its CV lineup extensively and has introduced CNG tech to MCV and HCV as well. SCV range comprising Intra and Yodha series were updated as well.

Passenger carriers like buses and vans sold 2,041 units in total. With just 1,183 units to beat from last year, this segment’s sales grew 73% YoY. Small commercial vehicles (SCV) and pickup trucks brought in the highest numbers. With 13,048 vehicles sold in the domestic market, Tata registered 17% decline YoY in SCV and pickup segment.

Total Sales Nov 2022 Tata Motors

Tata’s total CV sales in the domestic market stood at 27,430 vehicles, down from 28,295 vehicles sold a year ago. Sales declined 3% YoY. CV exports stood at 1,623 units and saw a hefty 59% YoY decline with 3,950 units shipped a year ago. Total CV sales (domestic + exports) stood at 29,053 vehicles and declined by 10% YoY as opposed to 32,245 vehicles sold in November 2021.

Tata Motors total domestic sales (PV + CV) for the month of November 2022 was pegged at 73,467 units and the registered growth by Tata Motors was 27% YoY which is due to 58,073 units sold in November 2021.