Tata Car Sales Nov 2025 at 57k – Grows 26%, EVs Up By 52% YoY

Tata Motors ended the month of Nov 2025 with double digit growth both across its passenger and commercial vehicle segments

Tata Motors closed November 2025 on a strong high, delivering double-digit growth across both its passenger and commercial vehicle portfolios. While domestic PV sales posted a solid uptick, the company’s export volumes surged dramatically, reflecting rising global demand for Tata vehicles.

The momentum is expected to strengthen further in December, with Tata gearing up to launch the long-awaited petrol-powered Harrier and Safari on December 9, 2025. Adding to this, January will see the market debut of the all-new Tata Sierra, a model poised to significantly boost the brand’s sales trajectory in early 2026.

Tata Passenger Vehicle YoY Sales Nov 2025

Tata Motors sold a total of 59,199 units in Nov 2025. While domestic sales grew by 22.04% YoY to 57,436 units, it was a 6.05% MoM decline from 61,134 units sold in Oct 2025. Sales both in the domestic and export market for November 2025 stood at 59,199 units, which was a 25.64% YoY rise over 47,117 units during November 2024.

Domestic sales were at 57,436 units while exports grew to 1,763 units, a 3164.81% YoY growth from just 54 units shipped in Nov 2024. This was a volume growth of 1,709 units. The company also witnessed improved demand for its electric passenger vehicle lineup that surged to 7,911 units in the past month, up by 52.08%.

Tata Motors continues to pay more attention to its EV lineup as it strengthens its position as a leading EV manufacturer in India. The company plans an even larger portfolio of 10 new EV models by FY26, while at the same time expanding its charging networks.

Tata CV YoY Sales Nov 2025

Along with a healthy lineup of passenger vehicles, the company also commands a strong presence in the commercial vehicle segment. Sales across this segment stood at a total of 35,539 units in Nov 2025. It marked a steep improvement when compared to 27,636 units sold in Nov 2024, a hefty 29% YoY growth.

Breaking down its CV segment into various categories, the HCV truck segment has seen a 34% rise in demand to 10,181 units, which was 34% higher as compared to 7,586 unit sales of Nov 2024. Across its ILMCV truck segment as well, sales showed off double digit growth by 35% to 5,905 units from 4,374 units while passenger carrier sales were up 11% to 3,340 units from 3,022 units in the same month last year. SCV cargo and pick up sales went up by 19% to 13,327 units as against 11,201 unit sales of Nov 2024. Where the company’s CV exports are concerned, numbers nearly doubled. Exports of 2,786 units went up by 92% in the past month from 1,453 units sold in Nov 2024.