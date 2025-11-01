Tata Car Sales October 2025 Highest-Ever For 2nd Consecutive Month

Tata Motors ended October 2025 with record breaking sales with a 26.6% YoY growth

Tata Motors has reported highest ever October sales. Total sales in the past month stood at 61,295 units which was a 26.6% YoY growth from 48,423 units sold in Oct 2024. Sales growth was seen across the company’s extensive SUV segment which also includes the highest number of electric vehicles across multiple price points and body styles as compared to any other automaker in India. Sales in this segment were led by models such as the Tiago EV, Nexon EV, and Punch EV

The festive period of Dussehra, Dhanteras, and Diwali saw the company deliver 1 lakh vehicles, marking a 33% YoY growth. Another reason for this marked improvement in sales is reduction of GST rates and abolition of cess that came into effect from 22 September 2025.

Tata Sales Oct 2025

In domestic markets, Tata Motors sold 61,134 units, a 27% YoY growth from 48,131 units sold in Oct 2024. SUVs led sales with 47k plus units, achieving the highest ever 77% share in monthly sales. Taking into account electric vehicles alone, sales improved by 73% YoY to 9,286 units.

In this segment, it was the Nexon/EV that saw a 50% YoY increase while Harrier and Safari added 7k plus units to the total sales count. These sales were supported by strong market demand seen towards the Adventure X editions for the Harrier.ev. Exports stood at 161 units, marking a 44.9% decline as compared to 292 units shipped in the same month last year.

The company’s EV sales, both in domestic and global markets stood at 9,286 units, a 73.4% growth over 5,355 units sold in Oct 2024. Along with reporting impressive YoY sales, Tata Motors also recorded a growth in its MoM sales performance. There had been 60,907 units sold in Sept 2025. The company’s electric vehicle lineup also showed MoM improvement in Oct 2025, rising from 9,191 units sold in the previous month.

New Car Launches

Tata Motors expects sales to reach even greater heights considering its upcoming plans. New car launches are set to get underway with the Tata Sierra scheduled to launch on 25th Nov 2025. The next few years should see as many as 7 new product launches with a portfolio comprising 15 nameplates.