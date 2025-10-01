Tata Car Sales Sep 2025 At 59,667 (Highest Ever) – Grows 45% YoY and MoM

Tata Motors has reported strong sales momentum in September 2025, driven by festive demand, GST 2.0 price benefits and a rapidly growing EV portfolio. The company’s passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 60,907 units, a robust 47.4% growth compared to 41,313 units in September 2024. This is the highest ever monthly sales reported by Tata Motors till date.

Tata Motors Car Sales Sep 2025

Domestic PV sales rose to 59,667 units, up 45.3% YoY, while exports recorded 1,240 units, a sharp 396% jump over 250 units sold last year. Electric vehicles continued to be the star performers, with sales of 9,191 units, nearly double the 4,680 units sold in the same month last year – marking a 96.4% increase. On a MoM basis too, Tata Motors reported solid growth. Sales rose by 45.3%, with volumes increasing by 18,602 units compared to August 2025 (41,065 units).

For the second quarter of FY26, Tata Motors clocked 1,44,397 units, up 10.4% YoY from 1,30,753 units in Q2 FY25. Domestic PV sales contributed 1,40,189 units, up 7.9%, while exports grew exponentially to 4,208 units (up 411% YoY). EVs once again stood out with 24,855 units sold in Q2 FY26, a strong 58.9% jump from 15,642 units in the same quarter last year. The company’s growth trajectory highlights rising demand across both ICE and EV portfolios. With GST 2.0 price revisions making cars more affordable, the festive season push is expected to further drive sales in the coming months.

Tata Regains No 2 Spot

The month was marked by multiple milestones, including record-breaking EV sales of 9,191 units (+96% YoY) and CNG volumes of 17,800 units (+105% YoY). The Nexon led the charge with over 22,500 units sold, the highest-ever monthly sales for any Tata Motors passenger vehicle. Harrier and Safari also achieved their best combined sales, boosted by the new Adventure X edition and the company’s multi-powertrain strategy. Punch maintained its strong momentum as a compact SUV favourite, while overall bookings doubled in the second half of the month following the GST 2.0 reforms.

In Q2 FY26, Tata Motors reported wholesales of 144,397 units, a solid 10% YoY growth. EV sales for the quarter touched nearly 25,000 units, growing 59% YoY, with EV penetration rising to 17% of total sales, driven by models like Harrier EV, Nexon EV, Tiago EV, and Punch EV. Green fuel adoption reached new highs, with EV + CNG accounting for 44% of overall volumes, underlining the company’s diversified powertrain strategy. On the international front, Tata achieved a strategic milestone with its entry into the South African market, which helped drive a 5x increase in international business volumes YoY, cementing its growing global footprint.

Tata Motors CV Sales Sep 2025

In September 2025, Tata Motors sold a total of 35,862 CV units, marking a 19% YoY growth over 30,032 units sold in September 2024. Domestic sales contributed 33,148 units, up 16% YoY, while international business (CV exports) almost doubled with 2,714 units, a sharp 94% jump compared to 1,401 units a year ago.

– HCV Trucks: 9,870 units sold, up 6% YoY.

– ILMCV Trucks: 6,066 units, up 13% YoY.

– Passenger Carriers: 3,102 units, flat vs last year.

– SCV Cargo & Pickup: Strong growth with 14,110 units, up 30% YoY.

For the Q2 FY26 period (July–September 2025), Tata Motors’ CV sales stood at 94,681 units, reflecting a 12% growth compared to 84,281 units in Q2 FY25. Domestic CV sales were 87,061 units, higher by 9%, while exports rose sharply by 75% to 7,620 units.

Breaking it down further:

– HCV Trucks: 24,056 units in Q2 FY26 vs 22,904 (up 5%)

– ILMCV Trucks: 16,845 units vs 14,693 (up 15%)

– Passenger Carriers: 11,428 units vs 10,935 (up 5%)

– SCV Cargo & Pickup: 34,732 units vs 31,399 (up 11%)

Sales of Medium, Heavy and Intermediate Commercial Vehicles (MH&ICV) also gained momentum. In September 2025, Tata sold 15,669 units in the domestic market vs 14,190 last year, while domestic + international sales stood at 16,759 units, higher than 14,839 units in September 2024. For Q2 FY26, MH&ICV sales reached 45,095 units, up from 39,433 units in Q2 FY25.