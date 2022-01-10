Tata Car Sales Year 2021 – Nexon, Altroz, Tiago, Harrier, Punch, Tigor, Safari

Tata Motors ended calendar year 2021 with sales of 3,31,182 units with the Nexon pulling in maximum sales

Tata Motors sales have been rising significantly over the past months. The fact that the company has managed to overtake Hyundai Motors in December 2021 sales, to grab a No. 2 spot among PV makers in India, is proof of the same.

Taking total sales in calendar year 2021, Tata Motors sold 3,31,182 units, up 94.6 percent over 1,70,151 units sold in the same 12 month period of 2020, marking its highest ever tally since the Tata Motors PV business unit was set up.

Tata Car Sales Year 2021

Tata Motors sales in December 2021 set many records despite the company having to contend with the semi-conductor shortage leading to production constraints. Not only did the automaker overtake Hyundai Motors to become the No.2 PV maker in India but Tata Motors also recorded its highest ever monthly sales in Dec 2021

They also recorded highest ever quarterly sales in October to December 2021 period. It also saw its highest every annual sales since the Tata’s Passenger Vehicle business was established.

Tata Nexon sales crossed the 1 lakh unit mark in the past year to 1,08,577 units, up 122 percent over 48,842 units sold in CY2020. This is the first time that the Nexon has crossed this milestone. The company has also seen good demand for the electric variant of the Nexon and now gears up to introduce the updated Nexon EV which promises to come in with a larger battery pack and higher range of 400 kms on single charge.

Tata Altroz was also a top seller in the company lineup last year. Positioned at No. 2, sales stood at 69744 units in CY2021, up 41 percent over 49,486 units sold in CY2020. This premium hatchback was one of the best-selling hatchbacks in the country, and is also a holder of 5 Star Global NCAP rating. Tata Motors has confirmed an automatic transmission for Altroz premium hatchback for some time later this year.

Tiago, Harrier, Safari

At No. 3 was the Tata Tiago 5 seater hatchback with sales of 64,944 units, up 38 percent over 47,070 units sold in CY 2020. Official bookings for Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG have commenced ahead of official launch in India on 12th January 2022.

The Harrier mid-size SUV followed at No.4 with sales increasing two fold to 28,038 units, up from 14,071 units sold in the January to December 2020 period. The Harrier and Safari test mules have also been spied and are expected to come in with petrol engine options. As on date, both these SUVs are offered with diesel engines as standard.

Tata Punch launched in October 2021, has received overwhelming response from buyers in India. The Punch micro SUV, in just 3 months of launch, has seen sales at 22,571 units. This was over 18,900 units of the Tigor and 18,358 units of the Safari (launched in February 2021) sold through CY 2021. Tigor sales increased 85 percent over 10,213 units sold in CY 2020.