Tata Car, SUV Discounts June 2024 – Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Altroz (Up To Rs 1.25 L)

Customers can avail benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakh on the outgoing Tata Harrier and Safari while MY23 Nexon petrol is at a total saving of Rs 90,000

Tata Motors has released its set of discounts for June 2024. It is applicable to both MY23 and MY24 models across the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and Safari and includes both customer discounts and exchange offers while there are also special benefits to corporate buyers as well. The company had also extended discount schemes in the first two months of this financial year in April and May 2024 and now and extends the same to June 2024 in a bid to garner increased sales and to clear off MY23 stocks.

Tata Motors Discounts for MY2024 Variants

Model year 2024 discounts start off with those offered on the Tiago, a compact hatchback that boasts of an attractive design, generous cabin space and extensive features. This 4 Star Global NCAP Safety rated car is currently priced from Rs 5.65-8.90 lakh (ex-showroom) but as a part of this discount scheme can be had at a Rs 35,000 cash discount and Rs 20,000 exchange offer to a total discount of Rs 55,000 on its petrol variant and upto Rs 45,000 on its CNG trim. Corporate buyers can get an additional discount of Rs 10,000.

Total Discounts and exchange benefits on MY 2024 Tigor range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 45,000 on its petrol and CNG trims respectively. While corporate benefits are at a standard Rs 10,000. The Tigor sedan is currently priced at Rs 6.30 -9.55 lakh. Tata Motors is also extending discounts on the new Nexon petrol and diesel variants at a standard Rs 20,000 in terms of exchange offer while buyers of the Harrier and Safari get a Rs 30,000 exchange benefit.

Tata Altroz petrol and diesel variants are currently being offered at a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000 to total savings of Rs 45,000. Its CNG counterpart can be had at a Rs 15,000 cash benefit in addition to Rs 20,000 exchange offer allowing buyers savings upto Rs 35,000 through the month of June 2024. Corporate benefits vary between Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 on CNG, petrol and diesel trims. Altroz discounts are not valid on Racer and new variants (XZ Lux, XZ+ S Lux and XZ+ S Lux Dark).

Discounts and Benefits for MY2023 Variants

The discounts and benefits differ for MY2023 and MY2024 variants with the former being even more substantial over their MY2024 counterparts while they are also being offered at special corporate benefits.

There is as Rs 85,000 and Rs 80,000 total benefit on the Tiago petrol and CNG trims and Rs 80,000 total savings on the Tigor petrol and CNG as well. Tata Altroz petrol and diesel trims come in with Rs 45,000 cash discount and Rs 20,000 exchange offer to a total of Rs 65,000 while on CNG, total benefits stand at Rs 50,000.

Buyers can save upto Rs 75,000 on the outgoing Nexon petrol and diesel variants with a 55,000 and 40,000 cash discount respectively along with Rs 35,000 exchange benefits. There are also outgoing Tata Harrier and Safari diesel models of MY2023 in stock being offered at Rs 75,000 cash discount and Rs 50,000 exchange benefit to a maximum saving of Rs 1,25,000.

The new Harrier and Safari diesel trims are at a total discount of Rs 80,000 inclusive of Rs 50,000 cash discount and Rs 30,000 exchange offer. Buyers can also avail of the new Nexon 3.0 at a total benefit upto Rs 60,000 on its petrol and diesel models.