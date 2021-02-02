Tata Cars Founders Edition Launched – With New Logo And JRD Tata Signature

Tata Founders Edition models pay homage to the founder of Tata Motors JRD Tata

Tata Motors has launched special edition models on the occasion to mark the completion of 75 years in the Indian automotive market. Named Founders Edition, these models flaunt a newly designed logo and a special signage. This Founders Edition is available on all Tata Motors’ current offerings including Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz and Harrier.

Updated Cosmetics

The Founders Edition models, however, are limited and available to only those working for any company under the Tata Group of companies. These models will be similar to their regular counterparts in every aspect barring the addition of a bespoke JRD Tata Signage and a special Tata emblem with a blue background.

JRD Tata is held as an unparalleled visionary who laid the foundation for homegrown auto manufacturers in the country. The Founders Edition model also comes with exclusive Founders Edition postcards from Iconic Series as well as a photo frame.

The JRD Tata Signage sits just above the front fender creases, rear pillar as well as inside the cabin on its dashboard. Interested buyers from Tata Group of companies can book their Founders Edition vehicles online.

Tata Motors History

For the uninitiated, Tata Motors was first founded as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Ltd. (TELCO) by Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata in 1945. It started its operations as a locomotives manufacturer with its headquarters in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

It entered the commercial vehicle sector in 1954 after forming a joint venture with German auto giant Daimler-Benz. After years of domination in the commercial vehicle segment, Tata finally made its foray into the passenger vehicle segment in India in 1991.

Tiago Limited Edition

Tata Motors is not new in introducing special edition models. Just a couple of days ago, the company launched a limited edition model of its entry-level hatchback Tiago to mark the first anniversary of the facelifted model.

Overall design of the car is intact, the only exception being the addition of 14-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. Based on the XT variant, this new special edition model is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox and is available in three exterior colour options namely- Daytona Grey, Flame Red and Pearlescent White.

There are a few minor additions to the equipment as well. The special edition model of Tiago also gets a touchscreen infotainment unit with 3D navigation through Navimaps, stereo system from Harman, voice command recognition, reverse parking sensor with display, rear parcel tray, image & video playback and more.

The manufacturer is currently prepping for the launch of its upcoming flagship SUV- the all-new Safari which is scheduled for February 4, 2020. The seven-seater version of Harrier is expected to be priced Rs 15.0 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.