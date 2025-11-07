Tata Cars Multiple Variants Discontinued – Punch, Nexon, Tiago NRG

With a revised variant list, the focus can be shifted to high-demand models, enabling quicker deliveries

Tata Motors has witnessed a massive sales boost during the festive season in September and October. Eyeing further growth, Tata will be launching multiple new products including the all-new Sierra. Tata has also carried out a variant rejig of specific models, which could help boost production efficiencies and reduce the waiting period. Let’s check out the details.

Tata Punch – Discontinued variants

Punch is currently the second best selling Tata car (ICE + EV). It is offered in four primary trims – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. As part of the variant rejig, the Punch Adventure and Punch Adventure S models have been discontinued. Punch Adventure came with features such as a 3.5-inch infotainment, 4 speakers and steering mounted controls.

It also has all power windows, anti-glare IRVM, rear AC vents, USB charging port, electrically adjustable ORVMs and follow me home headlamps. Punch Adventure S has additional features such as a shark-fin antenna, single-pane sunroof, auto headlights, rain sensing wipers and height adjustable driver seat. Customers choosing the Punch Adventure trim could access all available powertrain options – 1.2-litre petrol MT, petrol AMT and CNG.

Tata Nexon variant rejig

Nexon is Tata’s best selling product, contributing more than 30% to overall sales (ICE + EV). It is also one of the bestselling sub-4-meter SUVs in India. Nexon was recently updated with ADAS, further enhancing its safety credentials. In the latest update, Tata has discontinued the Red colour option from Nexon. It’s likely due to low demand. Spotting a Red Nexon on the streets is quite challenging.

Other colour options for Nexon will be the same as earlier. The SUV has four primary trims – Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless. Colour options include Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Grassland Beige, Pure Grey, Ocean Blue and Royal Blue. Tata also offers the Dark and Red Dark colour options. With the Creative and Fearless trims, dual-tone colour options are also available with Nexon.

Tata Tiago NRG discontinued

Tiago NRG was positioned as a more rugged, cross-hatch version of the standard Tiago hatchback. It has distinctive features such as a bold, bull-bar-style lower bumper, rugged skid plate, infinity black roof with integrated roof rails, a shark fin antenna, muscular tailgate finish with satin skid plate and optimized ground clearance.

Inside, Tiago NRG has charcoal black interiors, smart digital steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo and a new advanced digital instrument cluster. Other USPs include a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen system (largest in segment), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, HD reverse parking camera, auto fold ORVMs and height adjustable driver seat.

However, in terms of performance, there is no difference between the Tiago NRG and the standard Tiago. Both models are powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that generates 86 PS and 113 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. Both Tiago NRG and the standard Tiago have CNG option, wherein the output is 75.5 PS and 96.5 Nm.

As part of the variant rejig, Tata has also discontinued the Arizona Blue variant of the standard Tiago. Other colour options for Tiago include Supernova Copper, Ocean Blue, Pristine White, Tornado Blue and Daytona Grey.

Source