Tata Cars Sales Break Up Sep 2020 – Tiago, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier, Tigor

Tata Motors sales growth has propelled it to the third spot in the Indian passenger vehicle segment in September 2020

Tata Motors seems to have found its rhythm in the passenger vehicle segment with its current portfolio which targets young audience. Comprehensive styling overhaul inside out, strong engine lineup, good safety credentials and a rich equipment level have made Tata cars very appealing.

Tata Cars Sales Break Up – Sep 2020

Tata Motors emerged as one of the main beneficiaries of the recovering Indian automotive market. In September 2020, the automaker’s passenger vehicle business unit reported an impressive Year-on-Year growth of 161.83%, having dispatched 21,200 units. This puts Tata at third spot on the table, next only to Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.

Not surprisingly, the Tata Tiago small car emerged as the best selling model in the company’s passenger car lineup with a tally of 6,080 units. This is a YoY growth of almost 100%. The growth rate points towards increased credibility of Tata vehicles in addition to rise in preference of private means of transport.

The Tata Nexon compact crossover finished a close second at 6,007 units, a 111% improvement compared to the same month last year. The sub-4m SUV has been managing to hold its ground in the highly competitive segment which has seen some big ticket launches recently. A consistent sales performance from the Nexon is absolutely crucial for the automaker.

Tata Altroz, Harrier and Tigor sales

The Tata Altroz, marketed as one of India’s safest cars, finished September 2020 with a volume of 5,952 units. It’s a pretty decent performance but it is to be noted that the segment leader Maruti Baleno managed to outsell the Altroz by more than three folds with just a petrol engine. Tata Motors would be hoping that the Altroz could eat into the Baleno’s market share in the coming months. The company recently slashed the price of diesel Altroz variants by INR 40,000.

The Tata Harrier had been struggling to keep pace with the MG Hector since the latter’s launch in second half of 2019, but things have started to work well for the flagship crossover post lockdown. The more powerful BS6 engine, automatic transmission option and additional features have translated into 86.5% growth in YoY sales at 1,755 units.

The Tata Tigor could not manage to mimic its hatchback sibling’s sales success despite offering addition boot space, but it report a good 90% YoY increase in sales at 1,406 units.

Overall, increase in sales comes as a much needed shot in the arm for the homegrown automaker who is currently gearing up to launch Gravitas (Harrier 3-row variant) and Hornbill (codename) mini crossover.