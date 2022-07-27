Tata Cars Waiting Period Aug 2022 – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari, Tiago

Waiting periods stand from 3-5 months for models like Altroz petrol and Harrier diesel and go up to 22-26 months for Punch Pure MT

Tata Motors has revealed waiting period details for their passenger cars. The ongoing shortage of supplies of semiconductor parts continues to affect production. Demand is way higher than current production capacity for almost all Tata models, thereby leading to longer waiting periods.

Cars need these semiconductor chips for almost everything, be it the door locks, infotainment, brakes, driver-assist systems, etc. The shortage in these supplies started in March 2020 at the very outset of the COVID-19 pandemic and though abated to some extent, continues to cause some issues to the automobile segment.

This shortage has not only affected supplies of Tata Motors models. Maruti Suzuki, the best-selling automaker in India, has the largest back-log of bookings followed by Hyundai and Mahindra. As per the latest survey, there are a total of 6.5 lakh cars which have been booked and await delivery.

Tata Cars Waiting Period Aug 2022

Tata Altroz petrol DCT variants have a 5-8 week waiting period which extends to 6-10 weeks in the case of Altroz Diesel MT. Harrier and Safari waiting period is at 3-5 weeks while the company’s highest selling vehicle, Tata Nexon saw its MT variants commanding a waiting period of 8-10 weeks which extends from 16-20 weeks for its diesel powered counterparts.

Tata Punch Pure petrol MT carries the highest waiting period of 24-26 weeks while the Adventure MT and AMT waiting period extends to 6-10 weeks and 10-12 weeks respectively. Punch Accomplish petrol variants have a lower waiting period of 3-5 weeks in the case of MT transmission and 6-8 weeks for AMT. The Tata Punch is regaled for the fact that it commands a 5-star crash rating which is the highest in its segment.

Waiting Period – Tata Tiago and Tigor

Tata Tiago XZ+ trim with CNG has the lowest waiting period among all variants at 3-5 weeks. The Tiago XM and XT MT trims carry a waiting period of 5-8 weeks which extends to 12-14 weeks for Tiago petrol AMT and to 16-20 weeks in the case of Tiago XE CNG. Tata Tiago is the most affordable model in the company lineup positioned in a price range from Rs. 4.85 lakhs to Rs. 6.84 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tata Tigor CNG and petrol MT trims are being delivered to customers within 6-8 weeks while the Tigor petrol AMT carries a longer waiting period of 12-14 weeks. Tigor sales in June 2022 increased 358.27 percent YoY to 4,931 units and featured at No. 5 on the sales list.

Tata Motors is planning to launch Punch CNG in the coming months. Facelifts of Harrier and Safari are also being planned for debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. It will likely get a new 1.5 liter petrol turbo engine, along with the existing 2.0 liter diesel motor.