Tata Cars Waiting Period Nov 2024 – Curvv, Nexon CNG/EV, Tiago Petrol

Select variants of the new Tata Curvv along with Nexon and Tiago could command a long waiting period extending from 8-14 weeks

Tata’s relatively new Curvv SUV Coupe, along with the Nexon SUV and Tiago hatchback currently command a long waiting period. This period could extend from 8-14 weeks depending on variant and trim level.

Tata Curvv Waiting Period

Tata Curvv EV sees the shortest waiting period of 3-4 weeks. This is for its Empowered, Accomplished and Creative variants. However, Smart and Pure variants are more readily available. Where diesel variants are concerned, 1.5 Crail (MT) powertrain Accomplished, Creative and Pure variants command a waiting period of 5-7 weeks.

Tata Curvv EV is offered with two battery options. Creative, Accomplished and Accomplished+ variant get a 40.5 kWh unit while there is a 55 kWh unit on Accomplished, Accomplished+ S, Empowered+ and Empowered+ A variants. These units, along with a 167 hp electric motor allow for a top speed of 160 km/h and acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds.

Smart variant of Tata Motors’ Curvv diesel sees an extended wait period of 8-10 weeks. Other trims see a shorter waiting period of 5-7 weeks. On the other hand, considering 1.2 GDi (DCA) powertrain Accomplished and Creative, receive higher demand. These variants therefore see an even higher waiting period of 10-14 weeks. Curvv diesel comes with a 1.5 liter turbo diesel engine offering 118hp peak power.

Where petrol variants of Tata Curvv is concerned, 1.2 liter Gdi (MT) trims of Accomplished and Creative command a 6-8 week waiting period. This goes down to 5-7 weeks for 1.2 NG TC (DCA) trims of Accomplished, Creative and Pure. A relatively shorter waiting period of 4-6 weeks is seen for the same three trims with 1.2 NG TC (MT) engine options.

Tata Nexon Waiting Period

For the present month, Tata Nexon commands a waiting period of 8-14 weeks from the date of booking. This is for Nexon CNG Smart trim that is in higher demand as well. On the other hand, Nexon CNG Non-Smart variants have a 4-6 week waiting period. All variants of Tata Nexon EV 45kW also see a 4-6 week waiting period.

Tata Tiago hatchback is also in demand since the launch of its updated model in 2023. The fact that the Tiago is the only hatchback in India available in petrol, CNG and electric variants adds to its appeal. Its petrol XE trim currently commands an 8-14 week waiting period. Tata Tiago is powered by a 1.2 liter Revotron engine with options of a 5 speed manual or 5 speed automatic transmission.