Tata Celebrates 27 Years Of Safari – Launches Stealth Harrier, Stealth Safari

After showcasing the Harrier EV and Sierra ICE on the stage at Auto Expo 2025, Tata Motors just launched the Stealth Edition of Safari and Harrier in India. These are special editions of standard Safari and Harrier with unique paint schemes and interior finishes and are manufactured in limited numbers for exclusivity.

Stealth Edition Of Safari and Harrier

India’s leading SUV manufacturer, Tata Motors, is celebrating 27 years of Safari’s presence in the country. Safari has been one of the most iconic SUVs of India and it is India’s first indigenous VIP car ever made. Commemorating Safari’s legacy, Tata just launched Stealth Edition of Safari and Harrier in India.

These SUVs will be manufactured in limited numbers to maintain exclusivity. 2,700 units to be precise. Safari Stealth Edition and Harrier Stealth Edition are an embodiment of luxury, prestige, performance, power and exclusivity. With the dark paint finish on these vehicles, Tata has significantly increased the desirability quotient.

Where pricing is concerned, Harrier Stealth Edition starts from Rs 25.09 lakh (Ex-sh) and Safari Stealth Edition starts from Rs 25.74 lakh (Ex-sh) and is offered in both 6-seater and 7-seater versions. The Stealth Matte Black finish on the outside along with 19-inch Black alloy wheels lend a very powerful and sophisticated appearance to these flagship SUVs.

There are STEALTH badges on the inside and out, signifying its exclusivity. Interiors get an all-black Carbon Noir theme along with ventilated seats at the front and back. Other notable features on Safari Stealth Edition and Harrier Stealth Edition include dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch infotainment screen and 10.2-inch instrument screen, 10-speaker JBL audio, 360-degree cameras, level 2 ADAS and more.

Statement from Tata Motors

Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, ‘’Tata Motors has long been at the forefront of the SUV segment in India, with innovation deeply embedded in its DNA. The Tata Safari, which introduced the concept of a lifestyle SUV to the Indian market, stands as a testament to this spirit of pioneering excellence.

With 27 years of unbeatable legacy, the Tata Safari has continually evolved, and the launch of the STEALTH Edition is a salute to the same. This special edition is a premium, exclusive release, with only 2,700 units of the enigmatic STEALTH Matte Black finish being made available.

The STEALTH Edition is more than just an SUV—it’s a statement of prestige, adventure, and capability, elevating it to an aspirational collector’s car that will be coveted by enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. Owning a STEALTH Edition isn’t just about possessing an exceptional car; it’s about securing a piece of automotive history that everyone will aspire to have in their garage’’.