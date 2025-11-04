Tata Compares Old vs New Sierra In Latest Teaser – Pano Sunroof Confirmed

Combination of large wraparound rear windows and panoramic sunroof gives Sierra’s cabin a more lounge-like, expansive feel

New Tata Sierra is set to make its debut on 25th November. While retaining several of the signature features of the original Sierra, the new model gets a comprehensive range of updates. Latest teaser compares the old Sierra with the new, implying how the design is inspired by the OG. It also reveals the presence of a panoramic sunroof, which could be among the largest in the compact SUV segment. Let’s check out the details.

Tata Sierra sunroof, interiors revealed

Apart from the panoramic sunroof, various other interior features of the new Sierra can be noted. Outline of a 3-screen setup can be seen, which is likely to be offered with the top variants of the new Sierra. The 3-screen setup includes a digital instrument console, a central touchscreen infotainment system and a dedicated infotainment screen for the front passenger.

Occupying almost the full width of the dashboard, the 3-screen setup fixes the visual asymmetry seen with the more common dual-screen setup. In the mainstream segment, the 3-screen setup is currently available with Mahindra XEV 9e. Sierra’s latest teaser shows only the digital instrument console. The full 3-screen layout could be revealed in an upcoming teaser or on the day of launch.

Another important aspect is the flat dashboard and ideal seat height, which ensure a commanding view of the road ahead. The lower window line also helps provide a better view of the surroundings. Such features can be useful across both on-road and off-road environments. Exploring scenic routes can be more fun with the all-new Tata Sierra.

New Tata Sierra has a light beige interior theme, which creates an exciting contrast with the black inserts. Other highlights include a digital IRVM, roof-mounted lighting and hooks for sunblinds in the second row. Various other features will be on offer such as ventilated seats, powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, wireless charging pad and leatherette seat upholstery.

New Sierra will have a comprehensive range of safety features including Level-2 ADAS. Similar to other Tata cars, the new Sierra is expected to get a 5-star rating in Global NCAP / Bharat NCAP crash tests.

New Tata Sierra – Powertrain options

New Sierra will be available in both ICE and EV formats. It is expected that the ICE version will be launched first, followed by the EV model. With the new Sierra, Tata could introduce its new 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol engine. It generates 170 PS and 280 Nm of torque. Transmission choices could include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. This new turbo petrol engine is expected to be offered with the Harrier and Safari as well in the future.

Sierra diesel variants could borrow the 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine from the Harrier. This unit makes 170 PS and 350 Nm and is offered with transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. Sierra EV could follow the same approach, borrowing the electric powertrain from Harrier EV.