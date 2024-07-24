Tata Curvv 23 Key Features Leak – New Diesel Engine, L2 ADAS, 18″ Alloys, 45W Type C, All Disc

Curvv’s focus on sporty styling, premium equipment and enhanced safety has potential to shake up the compact SUV segment

Tata Curvv is scheduled for launch and price reveal on 7th August. Ahead of that, several details have leaked online. Looking at the comprehensive range of features, it appears that Tata Motors is making all efforts to ensure the success of India’s first SUV Coupe.

Tata Curvv – Features Revealed

With its coupe profile, Tata Curvv can easily get everyone’s attention on the streets. Leaked details reveal that Curvv will be equipped with R18 alloy wheels. This will ensure a tall stance for the SUV, improving its overall look and feel. A clutter-free look for the side profile has been achieved with flush door handles. These have welcome light for added convenience. Body cladding comes in piano black finish and the EV shark fin antenna will be equipped with GPS. Curvv SUV will have powered tailgate with gesture function.

Interiors are designed to ensure a premium experience for all passengers. Curvv’s dashboard is similar to that of Nexon, whereas the steering wheel seems to be borrowed from Harrier with minor tweaks. Other key highlights include leather upholstery for the seats and doors and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman.

There’s panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, paddle shifters and front and rear Type-C charging ports (45W). Driver and co-driver can access 6-way adjustable seats, whereas rear passengers benefit from 2 position rear seat recline function. With its coupe profile, it may appear that Curvv will have limited boot space. But that’s not the case. As per the leaked details, Curvv has ample boot space for 500 litres. This seems adequate for family needs.

Curvv connectivity features

For the convenience of users, Tata Motors has merged all its apps into the iRA app. Users will be able to book service requests, make payments, buy accessories and access referral and reward offers. RSA with live location will now be available via the iRA app. Existing Tata Motors customers will be able to access trade in features as well. iRA is now offering a total of 55 features including charging point locator, charging status, etc. for Curvv EV models.

Curvv safety kit

As per leaked details, Curvv has scored a 5-Star rating in BNCAP. This ensures that Tata Motors continues to have a robust portfolio of 5-star rated vehicles. Safety kit for Curvv includes all disc brakes, EPB with auto hold and ESP with driver drowsiness alert. A comprehensive range of ADAS Level 2 features will be available with Curvv SUV.

Curvv engine options

Petrol engine options for Curvv include a 1.2L unit (Nexon) and a 1.2L GDI. Diesel variants will be getting an entirely new 1.5-litre CRAIL diesel engine. All engines will come with DCA transmission option. Tata Curvv will take on rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Honda Elevate. Curvv ICE variants are expected to be offered at a starting price of around Rs 11 lakh. EV variants could start at around Rs 18 lakh.

