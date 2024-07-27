Tata Curvv Brochure Details All Features, Interiors Colours – ICE and EV

Tata Curvv will be launched in India on 7th August – Ahead of that, marketing brochure has leaked online

Tata Motors gears up for its next exciting launch with the Curvv and Curvv EV, the latter of which will be launched on 7th August followed by its ICE counterpart. This electric coupe-SUV has been spied on test on a number of occasions drawing our attention to some of its exterior and interior design elements but a recent brochure leak, has confirmed several yet unknown features.

Tata Curvv Brochure Details

Showcasing their exterior design, both models carry a similar design language but yet have some subtle yet distinct differences. Commanding a striking road presence with its dimensions and high ground clearance, the Tata Curvv will be positioned on Tata’s Generation 2 platform, which supports both electric and ICE powertrains. It is slated to be presented in three variants of Creative, Empowered, and Fearless.

Curvv and Curvv EV boasts of coupe styling with dimensions standing at 4,308 mm length, 1,810 mm width and 1,630 mm height. It will be one of the first mass-market coupe-SUVs and exteriors will be seen with flush door handles, 18 inch alloy wheels, voice activated panoramic sunroof with mood lighting and a spacious truck. Curvv EV gets full width LED DRLs but a closed off grille with charging port hidden under the Tata logo distinguishing itself from its ICE counterpart.

The interiors sport advanced comfort seats with ventilation, driver’s seat is 6 way power adjustable. Seats at the rear are in a 2 position recline. New Curvv sports a 12.3 inch cinematic touchscreen from Harman along with iRA connected car technology, multiple voice assistance and wireless charging and a segment first feature with powered tail gate with gesture activation.

The infotainment system comes with a 9-Speaker surround sound system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity along with a rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines for easy parkin. Its EV counterpart, in addition to the above features also receives Arcade.ev app suite and vehicle to vehicle (V2V) charging and vehicle to load (V2L).

On the safety front, Tata Curvv is fitted with 6 airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, auto hold assist, advanced ESP with driver doze off alert and Level 2 ADAS and Advanced Vehicle Alert System (AVAS). Safety equipment also includes ISOFIX, seat belt reminder, 360 degree view camera and blind spot monitor for added safety.

Tata Curvv – Power and Performance

Tata Curvv ICE will draw its power via a 1.2 liter turbo GDI engine and a 1.5 liter CRAIL diesel engine with three drive modes of Eco, City and Sport. The 1.2 liter petrol unit will offer 125 hp power and 225 Nm torque while the diesel engine will be capable of 115 hp power and 260 Nm torque. The engines get mated to either manual or automatic, depending on variant. DCT is also on offer.

Tata Curvv EV, based on the pure EV architecture “Acti.ev”, comes in with Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology as standard. V2V can be used to charge other cars while V2L acts as a mobile power source to power appliances. It comes in with a 7.2kW charger as standard. It is slated to offer a range of upto 500 kms and come in with fast charging facilities with minimum 50 kW DC charging support.

Tata Curvv / EV is being offered with a warranty of 3 years or 1 lakh kms, whichever is earlier. The Curvv is likely to be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh onwards while its EV counterpart could start from Rs 16 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). Rivalry will come in the form of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate while the Curvv EV will take on the MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3, and upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.