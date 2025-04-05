Tata Curvv CNG Spied Ahead Of Launch – Dual Cylinder Tech

After launching India’s first Coupe SUV, the Curvv, Tata Motors is keen on launching Curvv Dark Edition soon. However, the company doesn’t seem to be stopping with Curvv Dark Edition as there is a new test mule of Curvv doing rounds around in and around Pune. These could very well be the first ever spy shots of upcoming Curvv CNG. Let’s take a closer look.

Tata Curvv CNG Spied

If we take a look at Indian automotive market, Tata Nexon is the only mainstream vehicle that is offered with as many of four fuel options (Petrol, CNG, Diesel, EV). Looking at the recent spy shots from automotive enthusiast Uday Supekar, it looks like Tata is launching its second vehicle with four fuel options.

Of course, we’re talking about Tata Curvv and the recent test mule sightings which look like it could be packing a CNG powertrain. If Tata Motors launched Curvv CNG, India’s first coupe SUV will also offer four fuel options – Petrol, Diesel, CNG and Electric. Also, it will be India’s first and only SUV to offer dual-cylinder tech.

The test mule was fully camouflaged and it didn’t have any emission testing equipment on it. So, the testing seems to be for internal components and fixtures used in Curvv CNG. This particular test mule was spied near Swargate area in the heart of Pune City. More test mules are likely to show up in the future.

What to expect?

As of now, only Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder get CNG powertrain options, but with an impractical and unappealing single-cylinder implementation. With Tata’s i-CNG dual cylinder tech, we can expect CNG tanks to be neatly concealed below a false floor, which not only looks sophisticated, but offers more usable boot space.

We can expect Tata Motors to launch Curvv CNG around the festival season. Price bump might be around Rs 1 lakh. Owing to its larger boot aperture, the company might implement larger cylinders accommodating more gas for a better CNG-only range. Like other Tata i-CNG vehicles, we can expect CNG start, seamless switching and other features.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RushLane (@rushlane)

Where features are concerned, we don’t expect anything new that Tata might add with CNG variant. There is a good probability that Tata will only offer CNG with lower-spec Revotron Turbo Petrol engine and not the more powerful Hyperion GDI Turbo Petrol engine. We can expect a similar state of tune as Nexon CNG at 99 bhp and 170 Nm, when run on CNG. Automatic gearbox variant with Tata Curvv CNG might be a possibility too.

Also read – Tata Discounts April 2025 up to Rs 1.5 lakh