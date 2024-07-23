Tata Curvv Crash Test Safety Rating Leaks Before Launch – Bharat NCAP

With top safety ratings in GNCAP and BNCAP, Tata has provided another great reason to buy the Curvv SUV

With a strong focus on passenger safety, Tata cars have passed crash tests with flying colours. Entry-level Tiago and Tigor have received 4-star GNCAP rating, whereas Punch, Altroz, Nexon and Harrier / Safari are 5-star rated vehicles. These safety ratings have prompted many people to choose Tata cars.

Curvv joins the 5-Star NCAP club?

Tata recently unveiled the Curvv ICE and EV variants. Official launch and price reveal is scheduled for 7th August. Ahead of that, leaked reports show that Tata Curvv has scored 5-Stars in both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP crash tests. This was expected, as it is apparent that Tata will be keen to maintain a portfolio of 5-star rated vehicles. More details about the crash test rating could be revealed in the coming days. Or Tata could make an official announcement on the launch date.

Tata Curvv’s comprehensive range of safety features have helped achieve 5-star GNCAP and BNCAP ratings. The safety kit for Curvv includes features such as six airbags, all-four-disc brakes, electronic stability program and roll over mitigation. It has hill hold control, electronic parking brake with auto hold function and ABS with EBD. Curvv also has blind spot monitoring, a 360° camera, traction control system and a comprehensive range of Level 2 ADAS features.

Based on the acti.ev platform, Curvv EV utilizes a reinforced body structure. This has been specially designed to meet the standards set by GNCAP and BNCAP. Along with meeting the existing safety requirements, the acti.ev platform is also designed to support stricter safety protocols that will be introduced in the future. The acti.ev platform was used for the first time with Punch EV.

Curvv vs. rivals’ safety ratings

Tata Curvv will take on rivals in the compact SUV segment. The top selling product in this space is Hyundai Creta, with close to 40% market share. The 2-airbag Creta model tested in 2022 had received 3-star rating in both Adult Safety and Child Safety. It is possible that the new Creta facelift launched earlier this year could score higher ratings in GNCAP and BNCAP crash tests. The safety kit of new 2024 Creta has undergone some major upgrades including the addition of 19 Level 2 ADAS features.

Another popular option in the compact SUV segment is Kia Seltos. The 2-airbag model tested in 2020 had received 3-Star Adult Safety rating and 2-star Child Safety rating. Similar to Creta facelift, the new Seltos facelift launched in 2023 had received new safety features. It includes 17 ADAS Level 2 features.

Other compact SUVs such as Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota HyRyder and Honda Elevate are yet to be tested by GNCAP and BNCAP. Compact SUVs with the highest safety score are currently Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. While Tata Curvv has achieved 5-star rating, it remains to be seen if it can get the highest points as well.

