Tata Curvv Crash Tested – 5 Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

As revealed by Bharat NCAP crash test results, Tata Curvv has scored a 5 Star crash safety rating for both ICE and EV versions

Alongside Tata Nexon crash ratings, Bharat NCAP also crash tested the newly launched Tata Curvv ICE and Curvv EV. Coming from a brand like Tata Motors, the results have been widely expected. Aand now that the Bharat NCAP has spilled the beans, Curvv and Curvv crash ratings don’t disappoint. Both score 5 Stars in adult and child occupant safety.

Tata Curvv Bharat NCAP

Tata Motors launched their first ever compact SUV in India in the recent past. Called Curvv, the company offers both ICE and electric versions in the Indian market.

For Curvv ICE, the tested model was the top-spec Accomplished+ A powered by a diesel engine and mated to a manual gearbox. It has a gross weight of 1,715 kg. Curvv comes equipped with 6 airbags as standard fitment.

Tata Curvv also has standard features like ISOFIX child seat mounts, ESC, seat belt reminders for all seats, seatbelt pretensioners and load limiters. In adult occupant protection test, Curvv ICE scored 29.5/32 points. Of this, 14.65/16 points were awarded for Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test.

14.85/16 points were awarded for Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test. When it comes to child occupant protection test, Tata Curvv ICE scored 43.66/49 points to score a total of 5 Stars in both adult and child occupant protection tests.

Curvv EV Bharat NCAP

After testing Nexon EV and Punch EV, Bharat NCAP has now published the crash test ratings of Tata’s newest electric offering, Curvv EV. The tested variant was top-spec Empowered+ A with the larger 55 kWh battery pack. Because it is an electric vehicle Curvv EV tested by Bharat NCAP had a gross weight of 1,983 kg.

Just like Tata Curvv ICE, Curvv EV also gets 6 airbags as standard fitment along with ISOFIX child seat mounts, seat belt reminders for all seats, seat belt pretensioners and load limiters. ESC is offered as standard fitment. In adult occupant protection, Tata Curvv EV scored 30.81/32 points, which is more than Curvv ICE.

Curvv EV scored 15.66/16 points in Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test and 15.15/16 points in Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test. There was decent protection offered for both front seat occupants, as seen in the reports. Curvv EV scored 44.83/49 points in child occupant safety.

Even though Curvv ICE and Curvv EV look pretty much the same on the outside, there are stark differences under the skin, as reflected by variations of points bagged. Owing to their construction, Curvv EV scores slightly higher in points than Curvv ICE.