Tata Curvv Dark Edition Launch Price Rs 16.49 L – Rs 32k Over Std Variant

Available with top-spec Accomplished trim, the Curvv Dark Edition has engine options of a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel

With a wide preference for SUVs having a commanding road presence, Dark Editions have emerged as a natural choice. Tata has seen good success with its Dark Editions, available on the Nexon, Safari and Harrier. Now, Tata has expanded its Dark portfolio to include the Curvv Dark Edition. Let’s check the pricing and examine some of the key USPs of the Tata Curvv Dark Edition.

Curvv Dark Edition – Variants, Pricing

Tata Curvv Dark Edition variants are available with engine options of a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The petrol unit generates 125 PS and 225 Nm, whereas the diesel engine delivers 118 PS and 260 Nm. Both engines have transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCA.

Talking about pricing, Curvv Dark variants are costlier than the respective top variants in the range of Rs 30k to 32k. Curvv Dark range starts with the Accomplished S Petrol MT, priced at Rs 16.49 lakh. Next is Accomplished S diesel MT, priced at Rs 16.69 lakh. Accomplished + A MT is available at Rs 17.99 lakh, the same price as that of Accomplished S petrol DCA.

Curvv Accomplished + A diesel MT is available at Rs 18.02 lakh, whereas the Accomplished S diesel DCA is priced at Rs 18.19 lakh. The top two variants, Accomplished + A petrol DCA and Accomplished + A diesel DCA are priced at Rs 19.49 lakh and 19.52 lakh, respectively.

Tata Curvv Dark – Styling and features

A new paint, Carbon Black, has been used for Tata Curvv Dark Edition. Curvv has a sporty profile and can support most colour options across both monotone and dual-tone shades. The black shade helps enhance the SUV’s elegant and sophisticated persona. While the standard variants have chrome accents across the body, Curvv Dark Edition gets a largely all-black look. Parts are either completely blacked-out or a dark chrome finish has been used.

One can notice such distinctive features across the front fascia, Tata logo, CURVV lettering and the blacked-out beltline. Metallic finish can be seen only at a few places such as the machined surfaces of the R18 alloy wheels. Other sections are blacked-out and the wheels also have Aero inserts. Wheel design is the same as standard variants, but these have an even greater visual impact with the Curvv Dark Edition.

Talking about other features, Tata Curvv Dark Edition gets a DARK mascot above the front fender. The SUV has flush door handles that have integrated welcome light. Most other features are the same as the standard top-spec variants.

All-black interiors

Just like exteriors, the interiors too have an all-black theme. It includes the DARK-themed dashboard and all-black leatherette seats. Exclusive ‘DARK’ badging can be seen on the headrests. Curvv Dark Edition also gets exclusive dual zone fully automatic temperature control and rear sunshade. Based on the top trim, Curvv Dark Edition will allow users to access a comprehensive range of features.

Some of the premium features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Curvv Dark has ventilated front seats, wireless charger, voice assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, premium 9-speaker JBL sound system and powered driver seat.

Safety kit includes 360° surround view system, blind view monitor, electronic parking brake with auto hold and tyre pressure monitoring system. Top-spec Accomplished + A variant has exclusive features such as iRA connectivity suite, Alexa voice commands, auto dimming IRVM, sequential LED DRLs and tail lamps and gesture controlled powered tailgate. A total of 20 ADAS features are available with the top variant.