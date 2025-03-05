Tata Curvv Dark Edition Launch Soon As 2025 IPL’s Official Car

With the launch of Curvv, Tata Motors entered the highly lucrative compact SUV segment. Now, the company is taking greater strides to push the Curvv to reach its full sales potential. In Tata’s analogy, this means a Dark Edition, which will launch soon and it will debut as 2025 IPL’s official car. Also, Tata Motors is making a Bollywood celebrity as Curvv’s brand ambassador.

Tata Curvv Dark Edition

IPL season is kicking in soon and the 2025 Season is expected to be a rather spectacular one. The official car for 2024 Season of Indian Premier League (IPL) was Tata Punch EV and this year, it will be Tata Curvv Dark Edition in all its stealth glory. With the launch of Dark Edition, Tata aims to take Curvv season by the storm and to seal the game in style.

With Dark Edition, Tata Curvv will be bolder and a lot more desirable, like other Dark Edition vehicles. Curvv Dark Edition will be exclusively launched with Hyperion 1.2L Turbo Petrol GDI engine and Kryojet 1.5L Turbo Diesel engine options. Where trim level (Persona) is concerned, Tata will launch it solely with Accomplished Persona.

Deliveries of Hyperion DCA and Kryojet DCA of Tata Curvv Dark Edition are likely to happen soon. Also, Tata Motors is set to announce a new brand ambassador for Curvv brand. The leaked material suggest that Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is likely to be the new brand ambassador of Tata Curvv.

As seen in the leaked image, Curvv ICE looks rather nice in Dark Edition suit. This was one of the most anticipated developments with Tata Curvv post its launch. On the outside, we can expect an all-black theme with Atlas Black shade, which has a glossy black finish. 18-inch alloy wheels already were in a dual-tone Black and metallic finish, which will be carried over.

What to expect?

Flush door handles, sloping coupe roofline, LED lighting all around, powered tailgate, painted plastic body claddings, Harrier-inspired fascia are notable elements. We can expect a murdered and de-chromed look on the inside too, where we can expect darker shades for dashboard and upholstery. It will radiate a sporty and elegant look, while complementing the already existing tech on Curvv.

Features include 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.2-inch instrument screen that supports full screen navigation, illuminated logo on steering wheel, ventilated seats, powered driver’s seat, ambient lighting, 360-degree cameras, Level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, premium audio system and more.

Powertrains-wise, Tata Curvv Dark Edition will launch with Hyperion Turbo Petrol GDI and Kryotec Turbo Diesel engine options. Tata recently demonstrated the performance and durability of Curvv’s underpinnings and Hyperion engine with a series of stunts where Curvv crossed 200 km/h top speed and even pulled a Boeing 737 airplane.

Source