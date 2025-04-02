Tata Curvv Dark Edition Spotted At Showroom – Walkaround

With the addition of a new black colourway for Tata Curvv, users will soon be able to choose from a total of 8 colour options

Launched last year in September, Tata Curvv has emerged as a popular option in the compact SUV segment. It was originally available with 6 colour options. A new Nitro Crimson colour was introduced in February 2025. Tata will also be introducing a Dark Edition of the Curvv, which will have black exteriors and interiors and some additional features.

Tata Curvv Dark Edition Reach Showrooms

Ahead of its launch, Tata Curvv Dark Edition has started arriving at dealerships. This suggests that the official launch could be just a few days away. Exterior highlights include a glossy black colourway and ‘Dark’ badging on the front fenders. Chrome elements have been blacked-out in most places. In terms of unique features, Tata Curvv Dark Edition gets rear window blinds. This is not offered with any of the existing Curvv variants.

Curvv has a sporty profile that can accommodate a wide range of vibrant colour options. The glossy black shade of the Curvv Dark Edition appears to be the Atlas Black Colour seen with Nexon Dark Edition. Curvv Dark Edition can appeal to folks who prefer their SUVs to have dominating road presence. With a glossy black finish, the SUV’s sharp design elements appear more pronounced.

Other bold colour options available with Tata Curvv include Flame Red, Opera Blue and Nitro Crimson. For a relatively sober look and feel, users can choose from colour options of Gold Essence, Daytona Grey, Pure Grey and Pristine White. Colour options available with Curvv vary based on the variant.

Tata Curvv Dark Edition interiors

An all-black interior theme and glossy black inserts are among the key highlights of Tata Curvv Dark Edition. Based on the top-spec trim, Curvv Dark Edition will be equipped with a comprehensive range of premium features. Key highlights include ventilated leatherette seats, 6-way power adjustable driver seat, a 12.3-inch touchscreen and voice assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lighting.

Other key features include a premium JBL sound system with 9 speakers, wireless smartphone charger and air purifier. Curvv Dark users will be able to access a wide range of connectivity features via the iRA connected car suite. Other features include gesture controlled powered tailgate, Alexa voice commands, and electrochromic IRVM with auto dimming.

Curvv Dark Edition will be equipped with 20 ADAS features. It includes forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection, 360° surround view camera, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition and adaptive steering assist.

Curvv Dark Edition – Engine options

Users can choose from the 1.2-litre Hyperion gasoline direct injection engine and the 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine. The petrol unit generates 125 PS and 225 Nm of torque, whereas the diesel engine produces 118 PS and 260 Nm. Both engines have transmission options of 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCA.