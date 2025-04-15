Tata Curvv Dark vs Citroen Basalt Dark – Specs, Features, Prices Compared

India witnessed a sudden surge in Coupe SUVs in the mainstream market in 2024. There were two OEMs, Tata and Citroen, and both these brands launched their Coupe SUV around the same time. Where stylised Black versions are concerned, both Curvv and Basalt get one and they’re both launched around the same time as well.

Citroen is not going subtle here and is calling its Black version Dark Edition, something that Tata has been doing for a long time. While Curvv Dark Edition and Basalt Dark Edition are so neck-n-neck in terms of the naming and launch timings, they’re worlds apart where pricing and equipment are concerned. Let’s take a closer look at the differences.

Tata Curvv Dark vs Citroen Basalt Dark

There is a new trend in Indian automotive market where an OEM offers a Black version of their vehicle for a stealthy look that has a positive effect on sales. That’s one of the concerns for Citroen as Basalt was the least-selling compact SUV in February 2025 with just 37 units sold, while Tata sold 3,483 Curvv that month and stood in 5th place.

Where pricing is concerned, Citroen Basalt Dark Edition starts from Rs 12.8 lakh onwards (Ex-sh) and Tata Curvv Dark Edition starts from Rs 16.49 lakh onwards (Ex-sh). If you’re in the market for the most affordable Dark Edition of a Coupe SUV, Basalt is the choice. However, it is easier said than done as Curvv is a significantly better packaged and executed product.

That’s because Curvv packs a ton of features and creature comforts that Citroen straight-up can’t match. Listing them down, Curvv gets flush door handles, keyless entry, push-button start, LED projector headlights, LED fog lights with cornering function, 18-inch alloy wheels, electrically operated tailgate, connected LED lighting and more.

On the inside, Curvv Dark Edition offers a host of features and creature comforts that is 3 or 4 notches above Basalt. Ventilated front seats, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch instrument display with fullscreen navigation, ambient lighting, 9-speaker JBL music system, powered driver’s seat, panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake, illuminated logo on steering, dual-zone climate control and air purifier, among others.

Dark vs Dark

Not just that. Curvv Dark Edition offers a better safety proposition as it packs a 5-star crash-rated bodyshell, Level-2 ADAS with adaptive cruise control and auto emergency braking, it has auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, 360-degree cameras, blind-spot assist, front and rear parking sensors and much more. With Dark Edition, Tata has added rear window sun shades too. All of these, Citroen Basalt Dark Edition lacks.

Where powertrains are concerned, Tata Curvv Dark Edition can be had in multiple combinations. We have Petrol 6MT, Petrol 7DCA, Diesel 6MT and Diesel 7DCA. Also, Curvv has an electric counterpart which gets Dark Edition treatment. Curvv’s Petrol engines are more powerful than Basalt’s and the automatic are quick-shifting dual-clutch units. Curvv Hyperion Petrol variants have pulled a 48-tonne Boeing 737 airplane to demonstrate engine tractability and chassis strength.

It is not all negative for Basalt Dark Edition, though. We would say Basalt has ever-so-slightly better execution of Coupe SUV design than Curvv. Also, Basalt doesn’t feel like an elongated version of a smaller car as it packs a longer 2,651 mm wheelbase. Basalt Dark Edition has Red contrasting stitching which looks nicer than Curvv Dark Edition’s all-black. That said, Citroen needs to significantly overhaul its packaging and strategies to push sales in India.