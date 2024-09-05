Tata Curvv DCA Prices Revealed – Petrol and Diesel (Rs 12.5L To Rs 19L)

With a stylish coupe SUV design, Tata Curvv intends to captivate buyers of C-Segment SUVs and offer tech-savvy and in-trend features

Foraying into the highly competitive and overcrowded compact SUV space, Tata Motors has just launched the Curvv coupe SUV. This is the second coupe SUV launched in compact SUV segment, after Citroen Basalt. Tata Motors has revealed full variant pricing filling in the blanks. This includes automatic variant prices too. Let’s take a look.

Tata Curvv DCA Prices Revealed

Considering the massive appeal and profitability associated with compact SUV genre, car manufacturers like to test these waters. Tata Motors, on the other hand, has had significant success in sub 4m segment and relatively decent success in mid-size SUV segment.

The company just launched their first compact SUV in the form of Curvv. Styled as a Coupe SUV, Tata Curvv has an emotional quotient and is pitted as the most stylish offering in its segment. Price-wise, Tata Curvv has an advantage, if you don’t bring Citroen Basalt in the picture.

Tata Motors had partially revealed Curvv’s pricing at launch. Now, the mystery is over and all the variants now have a definitive price tag on them. Tata has now revealed the prices of all automatic gearbox variants, completing the puzzle. As seen in the table below, prices of just-announced DCA gearbox variants are denoted by * suffix.

Revotron Turbo Petrol engine, Hyperion Turbo GDi engine and Kryojet Diesel engines get a 7-speed DCA (Dual Clutch) automatic gearbox. Prices go till Rs 18.99 lakh (Introductory, Ex-sh) for top-spec Accomplished+ A Turbo GDi DCA and Turbo Diesel DCA variants. These are introductory prices and are subject to change.

What does Curvv offer?

We have driven the Curvv EV at the media drive event held by Tata Motors in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Curvv ICE will offer a similar ethos, but equipped with ICE powertrains. While Curvv is short on occupant space, there is abundant boot space. In fact, Curvv has the biggest boot in its segment at 500L.

There is a very tempting style quotient associated with Curvv owing to its coupe SUV design, which has just arrived in the mainstream Indian car segment. Curvv can easily be the most stylish compact SUV on sale and offers a lot of technology expected in this segment. First-in-segment features like flush door handles, electric tail gate and other elements are notable too.

Coupe SUV genre was not really a thing in the mainstream Indian car market. However, the race between Citroen and Tata Motors began with coupe SUVs being the goal. Citroen Basalt not only broke covers first, but it also strikes extremely aggressive pricing, undercutting Curvv by Rs 2 lakh (Ex-sh).