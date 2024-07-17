Tata Curvv SUV Debut On 19th July – Can It Break Creta’s Dominance?

It’s the Curvv EV variant that will be launched first, followed by diesel and lastly, petrol variants

With a distinctive coupe profile and offering both EV and ICE options, Tata Curvv has potential to shake up the compact SUV segment. This space is currently dominated by the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos and Toyota HyRyder. Other popular options include Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross.

Tata Curvv EV prices

Post debut on 19th July, Tata is expected to reveal the prices of Curvv EV on 7th August. Market estimates suggest a starting price of around Rs 20 lakh. Curvv EV can establish an early lead, as currently the only other electric option in this segment is the MG ZS EV.

The latter is available at a starting price of Rs 18.98 lakh. Curvv EV will face increased competition from 2025 onwards, when Creta EV and Maruti eVX are launched. Toyota is also expected to launch a rebadged version of Maruti eVX.

Specs, range and design

In Tata’s lineup, Curvv EV will be positioned between the Nexon EV and upcoming Harrier EV. Curvv EV will be underpinned by Tata’s Gen 2 Acti.ev architecture. Some details about the platform are expected to be revealed on 19th July. Tata Curvv EV is likely to have a range of around 450-500 km. The SUV will be equipped with an advanced regen system to achieve a higher range, wherever possible.

Curvv EV exterior styling is based on the company’s new design language, as seen with Nexon EV and Harrier. Some of the key highlights include a full-width LED light bar, polygonal housings for the headlights and fog lights and blacked-out grille.

Side profile has thick body cladding, squared wheel arches, flush-type body coloured door handles, chrome window garnish and sporty alloy wheels. The eye-catching coupe profile is what makes the Curvv stand out in the crowded compact SUV segment.

Curvv is expected to get a comprehensive range of features including multiple segment-first options. It will have ADAS, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and electronic parking brake. Top-spec variants will be getting leatherette treatment for a premium cabin experience.

Tata Curvv ICE variants

Diesel variants of Curvv will be utilising the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit from Tata Nexon. Onboard the Nexon, the diesel engine generates 115 hp and 260 Nm. It is offered with transmission choices of 6MT and 6AMT. Petrol variants, launching at a later date, will be equipped with a new 125 hp, 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It will be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Curvv ICE variants will take on rivals such as Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, HyRyder and Honda Elevate. It is expected that Curvv ICE range will be available at a starting price of around Rs 10 lakh to Rs 11 lakh.