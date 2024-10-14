Tata Curvv Eating Into Nexon Sales? What Do The Numbers Say

With the launch of Curvv, Tata Motors ventured into compact SUV segment for the first time, while Nexon resides in sub 4m SUV space

With the launch of Tata Curvv, the company opened a new chapter in style and design. While the Coupe SUV genre is still quite young, Curvv has captivated the hearts of many car buyers in India. However, recent sales figures might suggest that the recently launched Curvv might be eating into Nexon’s numbers.

Tata Curvv Sales Vs Nexon

It is no secret that Tata Nexon has been India’s best selling SUV for the 3 consecutive years. It was the best-selling SUV in FY 2021-2022, FY 2022-2023 and FY 2023-2024. But this year, Nexon sales have been on a decline. From registering over 15k sales on average, Nexon sales are down to 11k-12k mark. This decline in Nexon sales has also had an effect on the overall Tata Motors PV sales, which has now slipped behind Mahindra.

Nexon has been consistently overshadowed by its sibling, the Punch, for some time now. Even within the sub-4m SUV segment, the Brezza has surged ahead with a significant lead. In addition to competition from the Punch, the Nexon is also feeling the pressure from the recently launched Curvv.

Tata Motors has positioned Nexon and Curvv quite closely to each other. Thus many of the attributes of both these vehicles are overlapping as there are a lot of similarities between these two vehicles. This might be a primary reason why buyers seem to be gravitating towards Punch from Nexon or towards Curvv from Nexon.

Looking at the numbers, Tata sold 12,289 Nexon SUVs in August, while there were 3,455 Curvv SUVs dispatched to buyers. Come September 2024, Nexon sales dropped to 11,470 units, losing 819 units in volume MoM. At the same time, Tata Curvv sold 4,764 units, gaining 1,309 units in volume MoM.

Not only Nexon, other sub 4m SUVs like Brezza have registered MoM decline in August 2024 as well. However, we can’t ignore the fact that Curvv’s MoM growth might have been facilitated by buyers who shifted their interests from Nexon to Curvv for a combination of factors, where pricing plays one of the key roles.

How much is the price parity?

Where pricing is concerned, Tata Nexon costs between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15.5 lakh (Ex-sh), while Curvv costs between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 19 lakh (Ex-sh). At the same time, Nexon EV costs between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 17.19 lakh (Ex-sh), whereas Curvv EV is priced between Rs 17.5 lakh and Rs 22 lakh (Ex-sh).

Where exterior dimensions are concerned, Tata Curvv is a segment above. That said, interiors of both vehicles are almost identical, except for the larger boot on Curvv. Nexon EV even gets the larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen as Curvv and the same can soon be offered with Nexon ICE to boost sales. Curvv’s panoramic sunroof has already trickled down to the recently updated Nexon and Nexon EV. But that has not helped boost Nexon sales yet.