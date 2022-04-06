Tata CURVV Electric SUV Concept Debuts – Bigger Than Nexon

When launched, Tata CURVV Coupe EV could lock horns against MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric

A few days back Tata Motors teased an upcoming electric SUV on its social media handles. At first, it was believed that the company could be launching the upcoming updated Nexon EV with a larger battery pack.

However, when Tata released another teaser, it was revealed that it will be an all new Electric SUV concept. Today, Tata Motors has taken wraps off their all new electric SUV Coupe – CURVV.

Tata CURVV Electric SUV Concept

Rumours about Tata Motors working on a stretched version of the Nexon with a Coupe body style – have been doing rounds for quite some time now. With the debut of CURVV concept today, the rumours have finally been laid to rest. It is planned for launch within the next two years. Range is to be about 500 kms.

The company’s original plan was to unveil this concept at the 2022 Auto Expo in February. However, with the biennial auto event being postponed due to obvious reasons to January 2023, Tata Motors decided to present the Concept vehicle in April 2022. That said, market launch of the production-spec vehicle is still some time away, which is expected to take place in 2024.

Tata Curvv is a mid size SUV coupe, which will sit above the Nexon in the company line-up. Tata Motors has said that this is not a new gen Nexon, but an all new car, based on a new platform. Take a look at the Tata CURVV concept walkaround in the video below.

While the concept showcases a battery-powered version, Tata Motors is also likely to develop new IC engine powertrains. Petrol or diesel engine options could be on offer in the future. Hybrid will not be on offer. Tata CURVV production spec petrol or diesel SUV will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc. It will sit between the Nexon and Harrier in company lineup.

Tata CURVV – Exterior Design

Tata Motors has built the CURVV on design philosophy – Less is More. In the front, Tata CURVV electric features an LED DRL running across the width of the bonnet crease. Triangular LED elements are seen on the front bumper which might serve as the main headlamp cluster.

Other notable highlights include grey alloys with a machine-cut design and a sloping Coupe-like roofline. It gets an EV badging to notify its powertrain. Given how many production cars from Tata resemble their pre-production concept counterparts, we expect the final electric Coupe SUV to be more or less similar to its concept shown.

Mr. Shailesh Chandra – Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. ecstatically said – “With a fantastic year gone by, it gives me immense pleasure to announce a flying start to the new year, with a brand new ‘promise’, a brand new ‘thought’ and a brand new ‘design’ – all put together in this magnificent Electric SUV Concept – CURVV. Our focus here has been to enable customers with a product option that is the perfect amalgamation of modern functionality and design. With a robust SUV DNA at its core, and a plethora of new age materials, features and interfaces, we are confident that this Coupe Concept will redefine mainstream SUV design. Furthermore, with the concept CURVV, we now enter the Generation 2 EV architecture which will further enhance the adoption of EVs in India by overcoming the current barriers. With this new architecture, we will strengthen the key pillars of Range, Performance and Technology, while retaining Safety and Reliability as hygiene offerings.”

Technical Highlights

New Tata CURVV Coupe SUV will likely have a 50mm longer wheelbase. Overall length will likely stand at around the 4.3 metre mark, putting it into the category of mid-size SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and others. Coming to powertrain, CURVV electric SUV coupe is expected to feature next generation of EV powertrain from Tata Motors. It will deliver more power, more range. New gen tech features will also be on offer. Tata CURVV electric is aimed to offer a range of 500 kms on full charge.

Tata Motors say, “Generation 2 EV architecture will be advanced, flexible and capable of offering multi-powertrain options. Products on this architecture will be crafted to deliver a higher range while retaining the credibility and reliability standards set by the Generation 1 products powered by Ziptron.” As far as its IC derivative is concerned, Curvv Coupe could be powered by a larger 1.5-litre turbo petrol mill. The 1.5-litre diesel engine from the regular Nexon could also be carried forward by upgrading it to make it compatible with the upcoming BS6 Stage 2 norms.