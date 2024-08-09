Tata Curvv EV Accessories Brochure With Prices – Exterior Style, Interior Comforts

Tata Curvv EV accessories kit consists of garnishes and claddings with exterior chrome accents along with a range of seat covers and floor mats

Tata Curvv EV has been officially launched in India. It is the 5th car in the company’s EV portfolio that will rival the likes of MG ZS EV and upcoming Creta EV in its segment. Tata Curvv and Curvv EV are loaded with innovative range of exterior and interior features. Tata has also released a range of accessories to enhance Curvv’s looks and offering buyers a degree of personalisation. Let’s take a look.

Tata Curvv EV – Style Accessories

As revealed in the brochure, Curvv gets a tonne of accessories. These have been categorized into Style, Utility, Car Care, Lifestyle and Comfort with each category having a host of accessories intrinsic to boosting the overall appeal of the Curvv EV to even greater levels.

Under the Style category, the list of accessories include Head Lamp + Rear Reflector Garnish. This is being offered in a choice of three finishes with carbon fiber, chrome and piano black. The doors of the Curvv EV can also be accessorized with visors with carbon fiber inserts. These allow for better in-car ventilation without the risk of rain entering the cabin. These can also be had in matching carbon and chrome.

A stylish bumper garnish in choices of carbon fiber, chrome and piano black can add an even sportier appeal to the Curvv EV while the list of exterior accessories also include skid plates, spoilers and spat carbon fiber rear windscreen.

To accentuate the sides of the Tata Curvv EV, buyers can opt for chrome body side molding, roof rails and protectors for bumper corners along with tail lamp extensions. Wireless LED illumination is also on offer that gets activated when doors are opened. Scuff plates also get wireless illumination while the list of exterior accessories also include mascot headlamp, alloy wheels and projector logo.

Tata Curvv EV – Utility Accessories

In terms of utility, Tata Motors is offering special sun protection with magnetic umbrella type visors on the front windshield and for the four windows. There are also specially crafted mud flaps to protect tyres from mud splashes. For the boot, there is a parcel tray, 160 W car charger, and a 120 W charger retractable cable. The interiors accessories consist of screen guard, music system and FATC panel.

Tata Curvv EV – Car Care

To protect the Tata Curvv EV and ensure in-cabin cleanliness, the company is offering an all in one wireless tool. This comprises a wireless car vacuum cleaner, phone charger, inflator pump, high pressure car wash gun, and portable indoor/outdoor lighting. The car washer consists of a 98V cordless washer with choices of multiple nozzles offering high pressure foam and shower cleaning options thus eliminating the need for any sort of professional cleaning service.

A car cover made from recycled PET material protects the Tata Curvv EV from all the vagaries of nature be it rain, UV rays and dust. Cabin utilities also include a leak proof 300 ml thermo-steel flask for keeping beverages hot or cold while the list of accessories also include a coffee maker and umbrella.

Tata Curvv EV – Lifestyle and Comfort

Enhancing lifestyle and comforts within the cabin of the Tata Curvv EV especially for dog lovers, are special pet sheets and pet feeding bowls and pet car seat belt. Driver and passenger comforts can be further enhanced via seat covers in a range of colour options, steering wheel covers, floor and boot mats.

Tata Curvv EV is being offered with a warranty of 3 years or 1 lakh kms, whichever is earlier while the company is offering a 2 years warranty on the Originals range. These accessories are technically approved and do not affect or jeopardize the vehicles warranty in any way.