Tata Curvv EV Battery Details Leak – 2 Variants, 600 KM Range Possible?

Curvv EV is underpinned by the acti.ev platform that can deliver multiple range options from 300 km to 600 km

Tata Motors is all set to enter the compact SUV segment with the Curvv SUV. Curvv will be available in both ICE and EV formats. Launch and price reveal are scheduled for August 7, 2024. Ahead of that, details about Curvv EV battery pack options have been leaked.

Tata Curvv EV battery details

Similar to other Tata electric cars, Curvv EV will have standard and long-range variants. The standard variant will be getting a 40.5 kWh battery pack. This is the same as currently in use with Nexon Long Range variant. As certified by ARAI, the 40.5 kWh battery pack offers a range of 465 km.

Curvv EV higher variants will be equipped with a larger 55 kWh battery pack. A range of around 550 km is possible, although the acti.ev platform underpinning the Curvv EV has capability to deliver a range of up to 600 km. For the benefit of customers, Tata Motors will be keen to achieve best-in-segment range for Curvv EV. All variants of Curvv EV will utilize a front-axle mounted electric motor. More details could be revealed in the coming days.

Curvv EV rivals – Battery and range

At the time of launch, Curvv EV will compete with the MG ZS EV. The latter is equipped with a 50.3 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 461 km. Assuming that Curvv EV top variants will have a range of around 550 km, the SUV will already have better numbers to show. In the future, new rivals will emerge such as Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX. Toyota will also be launching its own version of the Maruti eVX.

Creta EV is expected to get a 45-50 kWh battery pack. It will have a range of around 450 km. Maruti eVX is expected to be equipped with a 60-kWh battery pack. Range is likely to be around 550 km. If one considers only the battery capacity and range, then the Maruti eVX seems like a more capable rival to the Curvv EV.

However, range may not actually be that important in the future. It’s because the charging infrastructure is consistently improving. Moreover, the new generation of battery packs are being designed to support ultra-fast charging. These allow users to quickly load 100+ km in just a few minutes.

Charging network expansion

Tata Motors currently has the largest portfolio of electric cars in the mainstream PV segment. It includes Tigor EV, Tiago EV, Punch EV and Nexon EV. Upcoming products include Harrier EV and Avinya EV. Market share is more than 63%, as of June 2024.

To ensure its EV customers are not troubled by range anxiety, Tata Motors is working proactively to expand its charging network. There are plans to introduce around 1 lakh charging stations by 2030. These will cater to Tata Motors’ ever-growing community of EV users.